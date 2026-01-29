New Holland Showcases R4 Autonomous Robot At GOFAR Field Day France
To be held on February 5th, GOFAR Field Day France takes place at Auzeville-Tolosane Agrobiopole, in the Toulouse Sud-Est technology park. Here, farmers and growers can discover the latest developments in autonomous agricultural equipment.
The R4 robots will be available in two variants – Hybrid and Full Electric - both designed to help vineyard, orchard and specialty crop growers address labour shortages and allow skilled staff to be redeployed from simple, monotonous and easily-automated work, such as mowing and tillage, to focus on more complex tasks and management where human focus is essential. Managed via an app, R4 robots combine GPS, LIDAR and vision cameras to deliver precise and reliable performance in the field.
Both models use suspended rubber-track drive units for maximum traction and minimum compaction, along with a continuously-variable intelligent electric drivetrain. They can power existing implements, or drive new ones electrically without hydraulic oil, reducing maintenance, weight, emissions, cost.
“Since their debut at Agritechnica, the R4 robots have generated strong interest, confirming the relevance of this approach for the specialty crop sector,” says Thierry Le Briquer, Grape, Olive & Coffee Global Manager at New Holland.
“We are confident that the R4 concept can deliver meaningful benefits for customers, and we look forward to meeting visitors at GOFAR Field Day France to discuss how this solution could support their operations.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment