New Holland Showcases R4 Autonomous Robot At GOFAR Field Day France

MENAFN - 3BL) The R4 hybrid power unit from CNH brand, New Holland, is to feature at one of Europe's leading dedicated agricultural robotics events, GOFAR Field Day France. This participation reinforces New Holland's commitment to delivering advanced driverless solutions in the specialist crop sectors where the brand is already a recognized and established leader.

To be held on February 5th, GOFAR Field Day France takes place at Auzeville-Tolosane Agrobiopole, in the Toulouse Sud-Est technology park. Here, farmers and growers can discover the latest developments in autonomous agricultural equipment.

The R4 robots will be available in two variants – Hybrid and Full Electric - both designed to help vineyard, orchard and specialty crop growers address labour shortages and allow skilled staff to be redeployed from simple, monotonous and easily-automated work, such as mowing and tillage, to focus on more complex tasks and management where human focus is essential. Managed via an app, R4 robots combine GPS, LIDAR and vision cameras to deliver precise and reliable performance in the field.

Both models use suspended rubber-track drive units for maximum traction and minimum compaction, along with a continuously-variable intelligent electric drivetrain. They can power existing implements, or drive new ones electrically without hydraulic oil, reducing maintenance, weight, emissions, cost.

“Since their debut at Agritechnica, the R4 robots have generated strong interest, confirming the relevance of this approach for the specialty crop sector,” says Thierry Le Briquer, Grape, Olive & Coffee Global Manager at New Holland.

“We are confident that the R4 concept can deliver meaningful benefits for customers, and we look forward to meeting visitors at GOFAR Field Day France to discuss how this solution could support their operations.”