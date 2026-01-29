Bodor Laser Introduces The“Extreme Speed” Concept In Tube Processing, Launches The SK Series High-Speed Tube Laser Cutting Machine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JINAN, China, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bodor Laser, a global manufacturer of laser cutting solutions, has announced the launch of its, alongside the introduction of its newconcept for tube processing. The concept focuses on improving overall manufacturing efficiency by combining high-speed performance, structural stability, and intelligent automation across the production process.









The Bodor Laser SK Series High-Speed Tube Laser Cutting Machine

The SK Series is designed to operate reliably under high-speed conditions, delivering a maximum acceleration of 2.7G and a maximum rotational speed of 260 r/min. The rear chuck reaches position in 2.5 seconds, supporting rapid tube positioning and continuous cutting. According to internal testing, the system achieves up to 1.8 times higher processing efficiency at 2.7G compared with operation at 1G.

Precision is maintained through a laser head Z-axis speed of up to 60 m/min, supported by an upgraded adaptive following algorithm that enables fast and accurate height adjustment during cutting. The system also supports simultaneous loading and cutting, reducing tube loading time to approximately 8 seconds and increasing overall processing efficiency by more than 20%.

To ensure stability at high speeds, the SK Series features Bodor Laser's proprietary arch-bridge structure. The three-dimensional triangular transmission design optimizes force distribution during rapid motion, improving mechanical balance and long-term stability.

The chuck system is manufactured from high-strength alloy materials and treated with advanced heat processing. Compared with the previous generation, positioning accuracy has improved by over 20%. In addition, front-chuck over-travel technology enables dual-chuck clamping for long tubes, ensuring consistent accuracy throughout the entire cutting process.

Addressing the industry's shift toward small-batch, high-mix production, the SK Series integrates an AI-based intelligent nesting system that automatically optimizes cutting paths. Compared with conventional nesting methods, the system increases cutting efficiency by up to 30% and improves material utilization, resulting in annual savings of more than 1,000 tubes under comprehensive production conditions.

Optional configurations-including zero-tail cutting, bevel cutting, and loading and unloading following support-allow the SK Series to be adapted to a wide range of advanced manufacturing requirements. With the Extreme Speed concept, Bodor Laser aims to set new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability in tube laser cutting.

