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Saudi Defense Ministry Announces Interception, Destruction Of 7 Drones In Eastern Province

Saudi Defense Ministry Announces Interception, Destruction Of 7 Drones In Eastern Province


2026-03-17 07:12:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday the interception and destruction of seven drones.

Major General Turki Al Maliki, the ministry's official spokesperson, said that seven drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province.

Earlier Tuesday, Major General Al Maliki announced the interception and destruction of a total of 17 drones in the Eastern Province.

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The Peninsula

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