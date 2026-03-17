Russian“Mole” Directing Strikes On Odesa Exposed In Ukraine's Border Guard Service

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), according to Ukrinform.

It was established that, on instructions from the Russians, the border guard identified combat positions of mobile fire groups, radar stations, and anti-aircraft batteries protecting the skies over Odesa.

Using the data collected by the agent, the invaders had hoped to prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city while bypassing air defenses.

Among the enemy's main targets were locations where Ukrainian troops involved in combat operations on the southern front are concentrated.

To gather the necessary data, the suspect traveled around the city and its outskirts by taxi. From the car window, he attempted to secretly photograph military facilities using his phone camera.

The SSU detained the perpetrator while he was photographing a potential target. During a search, officers seized a smartphone containing evidence of his collaboration with the enemy. It was revealed that the Russian special service recruited the sailor when he was looking for“easy money” on Telegram channels.

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The detainee has been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed under martial law. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspect is being held in custody without the possibility of bail.

As reported by Ukrinform, a deserter who directed Russian attacks was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: SSU