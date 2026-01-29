Blinds Direct Is The Go-To Resource For Affordable, Made-To-Measure Window Coverings Across The UK

MENAFN - GetNews)



Blinds Direct Is a one-stop online resource for consumers who need made-to-measure window coverings, Roman blinds, Roller blinds and more at the most reasonable costs.

United Kingdom - January 29, 2026 - Made-to-measure window coverings improve privacy, energy efficiency and interior design. Homeowners can control indoor illumination much better and enjoy a polished finish that is impossible with standard sizes. A top online destination for made-to-measure window coverings, Blinds Direct is transforming how consumers across UK shop for blinds and curtains.

The window coverings available at this online store fit perfectly. These eliminate all installation issues, awkward overlaps and gaps that are usually associated with off-the-shelf window blinds and curtains. Available directly from manufacturers, these are superior in quality. Buyers can get these at highly competitive prices.

Customers can order window coverings tailored precisely to their specified measurements. They can avoid traditional retail mark-ups and get these exactly as they specify. It is easy to find a wide variety of blinds and curtains, such as Roman, Roller, Vertical and Wooden as well as Venetian blinds, Curtains, and Shutters.

Unlike many other similar providers, this company does not operate factory outlets or physical showrooms. It is completely based online. Buyers can purchase directly from this resource and manage to save more in the process.

“We have always tried to make premium, custom window coverings accessible to everyone,” said a spokesperson for Blinds Direct UK.“As we are a direct online seller, we can help our customers to save a lot of money. They can expect exceptional standards across all our collections.”

The company has an extensive collection, which involves the best offerings for fast and affordable home upgrades. Buyers can find Roman blinds from just £8, roller blinds from £9, and wooden, vertical, and venetian blinds from £10. They can avail curtains from £14 and choose Next Day blinds from £9.

Customers can choose from blackout and thermal linings, which improve privacy and energy efficiency. There are matching made-to-measure curtains available at reasonable rates. The Roman Collection features blinds in elegant designs, made with premium plain and patterned fabrics. Each Roman blind comes with a 3-year guarantee and includes a deluxe chain system as standard. The store offers free UK delivery on orders over £175. Up to 75% discount can be availed.

The Wooden Collection comes at a discount of up to 70%. These have become highly popular among UK homeowners who look for stylish, easy-to-install DIY solutions. Blinds Direct Online offers high-quality real wood slats, often paired with decorative tapes. It sources timber from sustainable suppliers, with many of the manufacturers being FSC-certified.

The Vertical Collection also lets buyers save up to 75%. For covering large windows, it is among the most cost-effective options. Vertical blinds offer excellent light control, privacy, and the option of blackout slat. These are especially popular for offices and budget-conscious homes. Consumers can get these with a 3-year manufacturer guarantee.

Even contractors and manufacturers can place bulk orders with this store. This online store is known for a broad selection of styles, transparent pricing and an easy online quoting system. There is never any compromise on the quality front; customers can always be assured of the best offerings.

About Blinds Direct

Based in UK, Blinds Direct is an online retailer that offers made-to-measure blinds and curtains. Buyers can get superior Roman, wooden, roller, vertical, venetian blinds, curtains and shutters at 75% discount, tailored to exact customer measurements.

For further information, visit