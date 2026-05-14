Over 120 Budget Related Criminal Cases Opened In Dnipropetrovsk Region This Year Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Valerii Prykhozhanov, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“In 2026 alone, over 120 criminal cases have been initiated in the area of public procurement and the use of budget funds. These involve misappropriation and embezzlement of property through abuse of office, as well as official negligence that caused losses to the state,” Prykhozhanov said.

He noted that indictments have already been filed against 11 members of two organized groups, which included officials from the Dnipro City Council and a municipal enterprise. Investigators allege they misappropriated funds intended for repairing residential buildings damaged by Russian aggression and for insulating educational institutions. The total losses are estimated at UAH 18.6 million.

Prykhozhanov also highlighted a major international operation, VENI, VIDI, VICI, conducted jointly with law enforcement agencies in Latvia and Lithuania. The operation exposed a criminal organization operating in Dnipro that ran three fraudulent call centers. Under the guise of cryptocurrency investments and schemes to“recover” allegedly lost funds, the perpetrators defrauded foreign citizens.

Nearly 9,000 warcases launched in Dnipropetrovsk region – Prosecutor's Office

So far, nine victims - citizens of Latvia and Lithuania - have been identified, with damages exceeding UAH 8 million. In February 2026, 11 members of the group were charged with large‐scale fraud, money laundering, creating and leading a criminal organization, and participation in it (Articles 190(5), 209(1), and 255(1)(2) of Ukraine's Criminal Code).

“Work in this area continues, and regardless of position or status, all those involved will be held accountable,” Prykhozhanov assured.

As reported earlier, a Kyivavtoshliakhmist official was charged with negligence during oversight of emergency works on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv, which caused losses of UAH 2.5 million to the city budget.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office