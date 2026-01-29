Wick Buildings Opens New State-Of-The-Art Headquarters In Mazomanie, Wisconsin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wick Buildings, one of the nation's largest producers of post-frame buildings, announced the official opening of its new headquarters and production facility in Mazomanie, Wisconsin. The company successfully completed its full relocation the week of November 17, 2025, meeting its goal of celebrating Thanksgiving in the new building.

Construction of the facility began in June 2024 and was completed on August 24, 2025. The move was strategically phased to maintain production schedules and customer service during the transition.

“Our goal was to be relocated to the new headquarters by Thanksgiving,” said Allan Breidenbach, President and General Manager of Wick Buildings.“It's a very exciting time for our employee-owners to be located in a state-of-the-art facility that matches who we are as an organization.”

The move-in process was executed in coordinated stages:

. Wood-side production was the first to relocate, including equipment and staff responsible for truss and column manufacturing, followed by the hardware department.

. Administrative teams moved next, with staff packing offices and the IT department disconnecting, transporting, and reinstalling equipment to minimize downtime.

. Steel-side production completed the final phase, relocating the machinery used to manufacture exterior and interior steel panels and steel trim components used in most Wick Buildings.

The new headquarters consolidates production, engineering, administrative operations, and staff in a modernized environment that strengthens efficiency and supports the company's growth across its 15-state service area.

Founded more than 70 years ago by John F. Wick, the company began by serving dairy farmers across Wisconsin with durable, more efficient buildings. Over time, Wick Buildings expanded into agricultural, suburban, commercial, equestrian, and residential post-frame structures. The company always maintained its commitment to quality engineering and local builder relationships.

Today, Wick operates with approximately 190 employee-owners, including plant production teams, design and engineering experts, administrative staff, and field construction crews.

About Wick Buildings

Wick Buildings is a leading manufacturer and builder of engineered post-frame structures (commonly known as "pole barns "), providing turnkey solutions that include design, pricing, engineering, manufacturing, and construction. Together with its extensive network of independent local builders, Wick constructs high-quality, customized buildings across 15 states, including: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, eastern Wyoming, and eastern Colorado.

Since 1954, Wick Buildings has constructed more than 80,000 structures for agricultural producers, commercial entrepreneurs, suburban landowners, and equestrian enthusiasts.

For more information, visit .