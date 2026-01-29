Odisha Vigilance Arrests Associate Professor With Rs 2.63 Lakh In Corruption Cash

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) In a significant development, the Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested an Associate Professor from the Department of Hepatology at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, after he was intercepted while carrying ill-gotten cash to the tune of over Rs 2.50 lakh.

The vigilance, in a press statement, informed that following the receipt of reliable input regarding the collection of illegal cash by Dr Sanatana Behera, Associate Professor, from participating bidders for the supply of medical instruments to the hepatology department, a team of the anti-corruption agency kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Dr Behera.

“On Thursday, the team of Odisha Vigilance intercepted him at Kathagolasahi Medical Road, Cuttack, while he was proceeding to his residential Govt quarter on his Hero Honda Activa Scooter. During the interception, a sum of Rs 2.63 lakh was found in the possession of Dr Behera, which he could not account for satisfactorily,” said a senior vigilance official.

The entire cash of Rs 2.63 lakhs, as well as the Hero Honda Activa Scooter have been seized by the vigilance sleuths. Soon after the interception, simultaneous searches were launched at his Govt residential quarter at Cantonment Road, the triple-storeyed building at CDA Sector 6, Cuttack and his clinic“Eko Imaging Institute and Pro” at Mangalabag Medical Road, Cuttack.

In another case, the Odisha Vigilance on Thursday arrested the former secretary of a cooperative society in Balasore district for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth around Rs 19.80 lakh for extending benefits to ineligible members of the said Society under the Crop Insurance Scheme during the financial year 2014 15 by manipulating official records.

The accused, identified as Subal Kumar Sahu, is the ex-Secretary of Dahunda Service Cooperative Society under Bhogarai Block in Balasore district. He was earlier dismissed from service after the embezzlement of public funds came to light.

On Thursday, he was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and subsequently forwarded to the court for misappropriation of Govt funds of Rs 19,80,255.