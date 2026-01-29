Maison Pommery & Associés : Financial Press Release : Consolidated Turnover For 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)

Maison Pommery & Associés : Financial Press Release : Consolidated Turnover For 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)
|Activity
| 2024 Turnover
(€M)
|2025 Turnover (€M)
| Change
25 vs 24
|Champagnes
|263,2
|258,5
|-1,8%
|Provences & Camargues
|22,1
|17,4
|-21,5%
|Others (Portos, Sparkling Wines, others)
|18,6
|17,3
|-7,3%
|Group Total
|304,0
|293,2
|-3,6%
Champagnes
- Maison Pommery & Associés is making progress in packaged bottles and gaining market share:
- In volume: 3.6% increase, while shipments in the sector are down 2.2% In value: 0.1% increase, while the market is down approximately 3%
Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue
- The decline in segment revenue is due to a strategic reorientation of interprofessional sales with the discontinuation of certain volumes. Bottled wines grew by 3.1% in volume. The vineyards returned to normal agronomic yields for the 2025 harvest thanks to the adoption of sustainable viticulture principles in sandy soils during the year.
Port and Douro wines
- Sales of Portuguese wines are down 20.5%. The loss of a major listing could not be offset by other markets..
Sparkling Wines
- Sales of sparkling wines rose 2.7%, driven by strong growth for the Louis Pommery England brand (+29.2% in volume).
Next communication
Publication of 2025 annual results: March 30, 2026 after market close.
Maison Pommery & Associés is a major player in the Champagne sector. The Group controls the entire value chain, from vine cultivation to wine production and marketing. The Group also has a presence in three other wine regions (Provence, Camargue, and Douro). It is strongly committed to promoting terroirs, sustainable viticulture, and environmental preservation.
Maison Pommery & Associés is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.
(Code "POMRY" (Paris et Bruxelles); ISIN code: FR0000062796).
Contacts:
| Maison Pommery & Associés:
| Press:
| Franck Delval, Directeur Financier
+33 3 26 61 62 34
...
| Laurent Poinsot
+33 1 53 70 74 77
...
| Caroline Simon
+33 1 53 70 74 65
...
