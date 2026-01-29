Maison Pommery & Associés : Financial Press Release : Consolidated Turnover For 2025 : € 293,2 M (*)

Financial Press Release

Consolidated turnover for 2025: € 293,2 M (*)

(*) under audit

Reims, January 29, 2026

The year 2025, following on from 2024, is marked by instability linked to geopolitical and economic uncertainties affecting the Champagne industry:



Trade: another year of declining volumes for the Champagne appellation (-2.2% in shipments, or 265.9 million bottles in 2025, and approximately -3% in value) Production: an adjustment in stocks with a third consecutive year of decline in the yield of the Champagne appellation, set at 9,000 kg/ha compared to 10,000 kg/ha in 2024

In this context, Maison Pommery & Associés achieved consolidated sales of €293.2 million in 2025, down 3.6% compared to 2024.

Consolidated turnover in millions of euros: