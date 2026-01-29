Small Business Bootcamp Series Continues In 2026 New Event Added In Akron

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio and Lightship Foundation have extended their partnership through 2026 to promote small-business entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth across Ohio. This partnership again includes the Lightship Bootcamp program-FREE to eligible small business owners-which is expanding to an eighth location in Akron. New networking events are also coming to Lima and Springfield.

The two-day Lightship Bootcamp curriculum offers mentorship, education, and access to valuable entrepreneurial resources. The immersive experience supports early-stage founders and small business owners by providing guidance on brand development, marketing and design strategy, legal advice and how to pursue investment opportunities. Since Lightship Foundation's founding in 2017, the bootcamps have produced more than 450 graduates, with an average company valuation of $1.9 million.

The 2026 Lightship Bootcamp series is scheduled for the following cities and dates (meals and hotel expenses are covered for all attendees):



Marietta: March 23-25

Youngstown: April 20-22

Columbus: May 18-20

Dayton: June 15-17

Cleveland: August 10-12

Toledo: September 8-10

Cincinnati: October 19-21 Akron: November 16-18

For bootcamp details and how to apply, go to JobsOhio/Lightship.

New Meet-Up Events in Lima and Springfield: Each bootcamp includes a professional networking event open to ALL local entrepreneurs as an opportunity to share their knowledge and experiences. This year, Lightship Foundation is expanding its lineup to include two additional meet-up events in Lima and Springfield (details will be announced via the JobsOhio LinkedIn page).

“When entrepreneurs have access to the right resources and networks, they build businesses that strengthen communities and drive economic growth,” said Candice Matthews Brackeen, CEO of Lightship Foundation.“Our continued partnership with JobsOhio allows us to expand Lightship Bootcamp into more cities, meet founders where they are, and unlock opportunity across Ohio.”

Through their ongoing collaboration-which also includes hosting Black Tech Week, a multiday event focused on fostering growth in the startup ecosystem-Lightship Foundation and JobsOhio will continue to provide support to small business owners across the state.

“Entrepreneurs are essential to Ohio's economic future, and our partnership with Lightship Foundation is an important piece of the ecosystem for founders to get the support and assistance they need to thrive,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.“This partnership provides any entrepreneur, founder or small business owner access to a network of other founders, individualized programming, expert mentors and the opportunity to spark long-term success and growth in Ohio.”

Additional Resources for Small Business Owners

For more information about how JobsOhio is supporting and empowering the state's small businesses-including the JobsOhio Small Business Grant, which offers up to $50,000 in individual funding to support in-state business expansions, real estate investments, machinery, equipment, workforce training and more-visit.

