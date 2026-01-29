Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Accelerates At 20.44% CAGR, Targeting USD 1.05 Trillion By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global healthcare mobility solutions market size was valued at USD 197.2 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 1053.3 billion by 2034, rising at a 20.44% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By products & services, the mobile devices segment dominated the market in 2024.

By products & services, the mobile applications segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

By application, the enterprise solutions segment was dominant in the healthcare mobility solutions market in 2024.

By application, the mHealth applications segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By end-use, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2024. By end-use, the healthcare payers segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

How are Healthcare Mobility Solutions Revolutionizing?

Particularly, the healthcare mobility solutions market comprises digital tools and technologies, including apps, tablets, and wearables, which enable real-time access to patient info, remote monitoring, and communication. The worldwide market is propelled by the escalating mobile device adoption, advancing patient-centric apps, and

What are the Major Drivers in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?

Around the globe, the market is mainly driven by a huge digital transformation, accelerating demand for telehealth

What are the Key Trends in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?



In January 2026, Oklahoma invested approximately $150 million focused on strengthening care, training more doctors, and advancing life-saving research.

In January 2026, AvaSure and Equum Medical partnered to foster physician-led virtual care across the enterprise. In September 2025, L&T Technology Services Ltd. joined with SiMa to promote AI-powered solutions across mobility, healthcare, industrial automation, and robotics.



What is the Crucial Challenge in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?

One of the significant limitations is the protection of patients' sensitive data from major breaches and meeting regulations, like HIPAA and GDPR, which require substantial investment. Also, the need for higher funding in large-scale mobile health systems may create hurdles for smaller practices.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America registered dominance in the healthcare mobility solutions market due to booming smartphone and tablet adoption, well-established connectivity infrastructure, and the growth of remote patient monitoring. However, the regional government is highly supporting Electronic Health Records (EHR) adoption

In June 2025, myLaurel raised $12M to expand hospital-at-home services for complex patients.



In the U.S., healthcare mobility solutions are advancing rapidly as mobile health apps, enterprise platforms, and clinician tools improve care delivery and remote access. Strong tech adoption, supportive digital health infrastructure, and high provider demand drive broader use of mobile data, telehealth, and real-time patient engagement across healthcare settings.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand fastest in the healthcare mobility solutions market. A major catalyst is the widening requirement for the management of accelerating chronic disease cases, and also the rising exploration of integrated AI, IoT, and

In January 2026, Unisound AI Technology made a cooperation agreement with the People's Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to develop the China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Application Cooperation Center & foster ASEAN healthcare.



In China, government-led digital health initiatives, expanded smartphone usage, and investments in connected care technologies accelerate healthcare mobility growth. National policies fast-track innovation, telemedicine expansion, and AI-enabled mobile diagnostics, particularly in urban and underserved regions, enhancing access and patient management capabilities.

Segmental Insights

By products & services analysis

How did the Mobile Devices Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the mobile devices segment held a dominant share of the healthcare mobility solutions market. This is fueled by the emergence of smartphones, tablets, and wearables, which deliver real-time access to electronic health records and patient data. The globe is stepping towards agent-orchestrated apps for planning, fetching, drafting, and verifying data locally. Recently, InstaKC was unveiled as India's first smartphone-based, AI-driven, portable screening device for keratoconus.

Moreover, the mobile applications segment is anticipated to expand fastest. These applications greatly emphasize wellness, chronic disease management, and patient-provider communication. Currently, the world is boosting integration of these apps with AI for predictive diagnostics, strengthening remote patient monitoring (RPM) with wearables, and

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market in 2024?

The enterprise solutions segment captured the biggest share of the market in 2024. These solutions are highly focused on escalating workflow efficiency, minimising spending, and allowing for secure, real-time data access for clinicians. Whereas enterprise messaging and secure messaging platforms, including NetSfere, are being leveraged to allow instant, compliant communication among staff, which ultimately lowers administrative burdens. Furthermore, enterprise mobility management (MDM) is aiming at zero-trust authentication and virtualization to secure patient data (PHI).

On the other hand, the mHealth applications segment will register rapid growth. This has a major role in healthcare, as they offer minimal expenditure, greater effectiveness, and advanced 4G/5G connectivity. Companies are pushing the integration of real-time data from wearables directly into electronic health records to deliver proactive, tailored care. Alongside, leaders are highly pioneering AI-assisted mHealth solutions, such as Sword Health and SkinVision, etc.

By end-use analysis

What Made the Healthcare Providers Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The healthcare providers segment led with a major share of the healthcare mobility solutions market in 2024. Giant firms, like Philips, Cerner, Apple, McKesson, and IBM, are increasingly executing mobile EHR, asset monitoring, and telehealth applications. Certain mobile EHR apps for doctors are enabling access to Electronic Health Records, reviewing diagnostics, and communicating instantly, with a raised workflow efficiency.

Besides this, the healthcare payers segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR. Like Aetna Inc., UnitedHealth Group/Optum, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and many other payers are broadly investing in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and mobile health (mHealth) applications. Also, they are stepping ahead with mobile-first platforms, which enable rapid claims processing, digital member ID cards, and automated communication, with minimal administrative spending.

What are the Substantial Developments in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?



In December 2025, Hundred Health launched its integrated health platform and mobile app to promote proactive and tailored health management.

In October 2025, Altera Digital Health unveiled CareInTelligence, a data platform for payers, providers, and community outreach.

In October 2025, Lupin Digital Health launched VITALYFE, an AI-driven cardiometabolic wellness platform focused on supporting Indian working professionals in managing their heart health. In August 2025, Oracle Health introduced a new electronic health record system by using AI technology to enable clinicians to use voice prompts and lower clicking.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Key Players List



Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

AMN Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

FuGenX Technologies

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

MEDITECH

NetSfere

Omron Corporation

SoundHealth Zebra Technologies

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product & Services



Mobile Devices



Mobile Computers



RFID Scanners



Barcode Scanners

Other Mobile Devices

Mobile Applications Enterprise Mobility Platforms



By Application



Enterprise Solutions



Patient Care Management





Patient Monitoring





Case Management





Medication Administration





Patient ID (PPID)/Patient Tracking





Specimen Collection And Tracking





Dietary And Nutrition





Infectious Disease Monitoring/Field Data Collection



Other Patient Care Management Solutions



Operations Management





Patient Admissions/Discharge





Revenue Management/Billing





Claims Processing





Asset And Facilities Management





Materials Management



Other Operations Management Solutions



Workforce Management





Scheduling





Time And Attendance Management

Other Workforce Management Solutions

mHealth Applications



Chronic Care Management



Exercise



Weight Loss



Women's Health



Sleep Monitoring



Medication Management Other mHealth Applications



By End-Use



Healthcare Providers



Hospitals



Laboratories

Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers Patients

By Region



North America



US

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



