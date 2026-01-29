Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Modules Global Market Analysis Report 2026: Industry Size Set To Double By 2030, Reaching $4.2 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module market report include:
- Qualcomm Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd. Sonavation, Inc. O-Film Group Co., Ltd. Truly International Holdings Egis Technology Synaptics FocalTech Systems ELAN Microelectronics Q Technology Co., Ltd. Fingerprint Cards AB Suprema SecuGen Corporation HID Global TRS Technologies Willow Technologies M2SYS Technology Mantra Softech CMOS Sensor Inc. Novatek Microelectronics Qorvo Broadcom Analog Devices NEXT Biometrics CrucialTec Invixium
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market
