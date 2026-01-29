Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Modules Global Market Analysis Report 2026: Industry Size Set To Double By 2030, Reaching $4.2 Billion


2026-01-29 10:03:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key trends are biometric security advancements, smart device integration, and expanding enterprise security solutions, driven by rising contactless payments

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The market's future is promising, and this report provides insights into competitive dynamics, regional shares, and emerging trends.

Asia-Pacific remains a key region, expected to lead growth through 2030, with coverage extending across major economies such as China, India, and Japan.

The ultrasonic fingerprint chip module market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections indicating expansion from $1.57 billion in 2025 to $1.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.3%. This surge is fueled by increasing smartphone penetration, the demand for secure authentication, mobile banking expansion, and adoption of biometric payment systems, along with the rising consumer electronics market. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in ultrasonic sensing technology and integration with IoT devices across smart home systems and automotive applications.

Smartphone connections, totaling 7.13 billion in 2024, continue to propel market growth as they power access to digital services. The need for secure biometric authentication in smartphones is a significant driver, with ultrasonic modules providing reliable fingerprint recognition. As contactless payment demand increases, ultrasonic fingerprint chips play a crucial role in delivering fast, secure transactions. The European Central Bank reported a 13.2% rise in contactless card payments in early 2024, underscoring this trend.

Innovations in technology, such as in-display fingerprint sensors, are at the forefront of enhancing device security. In May 2024, Goodix Technology Inc. introduced an ultrasonic fingerprint solution in the vivo X100 Ultra, showcasing improved sensor architecture and acoustic processing for enhanced fingerprint imaging and secure recognition. With such advancements, companies like Qualcomm, Sonavation, Inc., and Egis Technology are integral to the market's momentum.

Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Large-Size, Small-Size Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor Chips
  • By Application: High-End, Mid-Range Mobile Phones
  • By End-User Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Government, Smart Home, IoT

Subsegments:

  • Large-Size Chips: Under-Display, Side-Mounted, Back-Mounted, Biometric Integrations
  • Small-Size Chips: Wearable Devices, Smart Cards, IoT Devices, Compact Electronics

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6%
Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Ultrasonic Fingerprint Chip Module market report include:

  • Qualcomm
  • Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Sonavation, Inc.
  • O-Film Group Co., Ltd.
  • Truly International Holdings
  • Egis Technology
  • Synaptics
  • FocalTech Systems
  • ELAN Microelectronics
  • Q Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Fingerprint Cards AB
  • Suprema
  • SecuGen Corporation
  • HID Global
  • TRS Technologies
  • Willow Technologies
  • M2SYS Technology
  • Mantra Softech
  • CMOS Sensor Inc.
  • Novatek Microelectronics
  • Qorvo
  • Broadcom
  • Analog Devices
  • NEXT Biometrics
  • CrucialTec
  • Invixium

