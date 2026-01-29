403
Lufthansa Continues Tel Aviv Flight Restrictions
(MENAFN) Lufthansa Group announced Thursday that it will extend the suspension of night flights to and from Tel Aviv through February 3, while continuing to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace.
“Until Tuesday, February 3, Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tel Aviv will operate as daytime flights,” a company spokesperson said. “This means that crews will return directly without staying overnight.”
The German airline has also canceled all flights to Tehran through March 28, the end of the winter schedule, citing operational reasons. While Lufthansa aircraft will continue to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace, portions of Bahrain’s airspace are now available for use.
The spokesperson added that the airline is closely monitoring developments in the region and will reassess the situation in the coming days. Passengers affected by the changes will be automatically rebooked and proactively contacted.
