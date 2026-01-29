DJI RS 5 Gimbal Camera Stabilization System Just Announced: Youtube First Look Video And Preorder At B&H Photo Video

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)DJI RS 5 Gimbal

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share the new RS 5 Gimbal with Z-axis stabilization from industry leader DJI for capturing even smoother, professional-looking video. Supporting camera rigs up to 6.6 lb, this latest DJI ecosystem also offers faster charging and a longer runtime. New intelligent tracking module and briefcase-style control handle options are available separately or as part of the RS 5 Gimbal Combo Kit.

Fifth Gen and Z-Axis Stabilization

A new fifth-gen algorithm increases stability in various modes including portrait/vertical mode while the Z-axis (vertical) stabilization smooths out up/down movements created by your footsteps as you follow your subject. This Z-axis stabilization lets you create more dynamic shots and graceful“walk-and-talk” type segments for your production. And you can fine tune your stability in real time thanks to a new Z-axis indicator with instant feedback.

DJI RS 5 Gimbal Combo Kit

Key Features



Lightweight 3.2 lb Body, 6.6 lb Payload

Z-Axis Vertical Stabilization

Active Tracking Module, Briefcase Handle

One-Hour Full Charge with 65W PD Charger

2nd Gen Automated Axis Locks

Separate Electronic Control Handle

OLED Touchscreen with Auto-Lock

2nd Gen Native Vertical Shooting

Joystick or Bluetooth Mode Switching Teflon-Coated Axes, Enhanced Balancing



RS Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module

Available as an add-on to your RS 5 or as in the RS 5 Combo Kit, the RS Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Module offers smooth, intelligent tracking and framing of people, and now pets, vehicles, and other forms as well, up to a range up to 32.8'. This compact module snaps onto your gimbal via its magnetic mount and securely locks into place. Combined with the RS 5 gimbal's ActiveTrack technology, it enables Keep Current Framing to maintain your chosen composition. Features include gimbal and hand gesture control, a tricolor LED status ring, Center Subject Tracking, Image Calibration, and three ActiveTrack speeds for different scenarios. And unlike the prior white model, the enhanced module is black, creating a more streamlined look with your gimbal rig.

Faster Charging, Longer Runtime

When combined with a 65W PD charger, you can recharge the RS 5 gimbal in only an hour, a 60% increase in speed compared to the RS 4 gimbal, letting you get back to shooting with reduced downtime. The BG33 Battery Grip enables you to get up to 14 hours of runtime which is a 15% increase over the RS 4. For music video shoots or other long, long days, pair the RS 5 with the BG70 HighCapacity Battery Grip for up to an impressive 30 hours of runtime.

Enhanced Balancing and Fine Tuning

Time is almost always short on video shoots so the RS 5's new QuickOpen Tripod with a linked-leg design, second-gen Automated Axis Locks, and quick release plates with Arca and Manfrotto compatibility are sure to be appreciated when you're setting up. Balancing even heavier pro cameras is easier thanks to the RS 5's axis arms with fine-tuning knobs and inner Teflon layers. The new Electronic Briefcase Handle provides direct gimbal and camera control for select cameras, plus additional support that spreads your rig's weight between two hands, reducing operator fatigue.

Native Vertical Capture

Social media mavens will welcome the third-gen Native Vertical Shooting design that enables you to switch between horizontal and vertical (portrait) modes in mere seconds without having to rebalance your pan and tilt axes. Instant joystick switching between zoom and gimbal control will speed your capture as will Pan Follow, Pan/Tilt Follow, and first-person POV modes.

For more information about these new gimbals and accessories, including additional features, specs, and highlights, be sure to check out the detailed product page for the DJI RS 5 Gimbal Stabilizer.

Learn More about the DJI RS 5 Gimbal at B&H Explora

YouTube First Look Video on DJI RS 5 Gimbal

