Doha Metro Updates Metrolink Services Ahead Of Major Events On January 30

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro has announced two changes to its metrolink services serving Education City and National Museum Metro Station for tomorrow, January 30, 2026.

According to the announcement, M212 buses will operate from Education City Station, Exit 1, instead of Al Riffa Mall of Qatar Station.

Meanwhile, M316 buses will operate from National Museum Station, Exit 1, instead of Ras Bu Abboud Station.

The temporary changes have been announced to faciliate travel for fans and visitors attending the Match for Hope tournament at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and the 25N51E Music Festival at the 974 Stadium Precinct. Click here for the list of events happening this week.



