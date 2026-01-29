Doha Metro Updates Metrolink Services Ahead Of Major Events On January 30
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro has announced two changes to its metrolink services serving Education City and National Museum Metro Station for tomorrow, January 30, 2026.
According to the announcement, M212 buses will operate from Education City Station, Exit 1, instead of Al Riffa Mall of Qatar Station.
Meanwhile, M316 buses will operate from National Museum Station, Exit 1, instead of Ras Bu Abboud Station.
The temporary changes have been announced to faciliate travel for fans and visitors attending the Match for Hope tournament at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and the 25N51E Music Festival at the 974 Stadium Precinct. Click here for the list of events happening this week.Read Also
-
Strong winds, moderate temperatures forecast for weekend in Qatar
'QVerse Island': Qatar Airways launches first-ever digital destination in Fortnite
US Embassy in Qatar announces call for applications for 2027-2028 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment