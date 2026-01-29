Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doha Metro Updates Metrolink Services Ahead Of Major Events On January 30

Doha Metro Updates Metrolink Services Ahead Of Major Events On January 30


2026-01-29 06:01:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro has announced two changes to its metrolink services serving Education City and National Museum Metro Station for tomorrow, January 30, 2026.

According to the announcement, M212 buses will operate from Education City Station, Exit 1, instead of Al Riffa Mall of Qatar Station.

Meanwhile, M316 buses will operate from National Museum Station, Exit 1, instead of Ras Bu Abboud Station.

The temporary changes have been announced to faciliate travel for fans and visitors attending the Match for Hope tournament at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and the 25N51E Music Festival at the 974 Stadium Precinct. Click here for the list of events happening this week.

Read Also
  • Strong winds, moderate temperatures forecast for weekend in Qatar
  • 'QVerse Island': Qatar Airways launches first-ever digital destination in Fortnite
  • US Embassy in Qatar announces call for applications for 2027-2028 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program

MENAFN29012026000063011010ID1110667324



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search