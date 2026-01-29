403
“No Recent Contacts” with Witkoff Amid US Strike Fears— Iranian FM
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Wednesday that there have been “no recent contacts” with US envoy Steve Witkoff, amid growing fears of a possible US strike against Tehran, according to reports.
“There has been no contact between me and Witkoff in recent days, and we have not requested talks,” Araghchi told state media, as cited by an Iranian news agency.
US President Donald Trump, however, said on Tuesday that another “armada” is heading toward Iran and claimed Tehran is seeking a diplomatic solution with Washington. “They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk,” Trump told Axios.
Araghchi emphasized that while several countries are acting as intermediaries and maintaining communication with Iran, the US should refrain from threats and excessive demands. “Countries in the region understand that any military threat would destabilize the entire region,” he warned.
He added that negotiations must occur on an equal footing, saying, “Negotiations under threat cannot succeed,” and stressed that although various parties have expressed interest in mediation, Iran’s position “remains unchanged.”
Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated following anti-government protests in Iran, with the US administration stating that all options, including military action, remain on the table. Iranian officials have warned that any attack by the US would prompt a “swift and comprehensive” response.
