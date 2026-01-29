403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French FM Supports Labeling Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that France would support the potential inclusion of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Europe’s list of terrorist organizations.
“France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European list of terrorist organizations. The regime must immediately release prisoners, put an end to executions, lift the digital blockade, and allow the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission to investigate the crimes committed in Iran,” Barrot wrote on US social media platform X.
He added that European partners are expected to adopt sanctions on Thursday at a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels targeting individuals responsible for what he described as the “unbearable repression” of the Iranian people’s uprising. “They will be banned from entering European territory and their assets will be frozen,” Barrot said.
Iran has experienced widespread protests since December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by a sharp depreciation of the rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The demonstrations have since spread to other cities.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “armed rioters” to justify foreign intervention and warned that any attack by Washington would prompt a “swift and comprehensive” response.
“France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European list of terrorist organizations. The regime must immediately release prisoners, put an end to executions, lift the digital blockade, and allow the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission to investigate the crimes committed in Iran,” Barrot wrote on US social media platform X.
He added that European partners are expected to adopt sanctions on Thursday at a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels targeting individuals responsible for what he described as the “unbearable repression” of the Iranian people’s uprising. “They will be banned from entering European territory and their assets will be frozen,” Barrot said.
Iran has experienced widespread protests since December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by a sharp depreciation of the rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The demonstrations have since spread to other cities.
Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “armed rioters” to justify foreign intervention and warned that any attack by Washington would prompt a “swift and comprehensive” response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment