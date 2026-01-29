Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French FM Supports Labeling Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group

French FM Supports Labeling Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group


2026-01-29 01:33:40
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that France would support the potential inclusion of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Europe’s list of terrorist organizations.

“France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European list of terrorist organizations. The regime must immediately release prisoners, put an end to executions, lift the digital blockade, and allow the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission to investigate the crimes committed in Iran,” Barrot wrote on US social media platform X.

He added that European partners are expected to adopt sanctions on Thursday at a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels targeting individuals responsible for what he described as the “unbearable repression” of the Iranian people’s uprising. “They will be banned from entering European territory and their assets will be frozen,” Barrot said.

Iran has experienced widespread protests since December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by a sharp depreciation of the rial and deteriorating economic conditions. The demonstrations have since spread to other cities.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of supporting “armed rioters” to justify foreign intervention and warned that any attack by Washington would prompt a “swift and comprehensive” response.

MENAFN29012026000045017640ID1110666171



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search