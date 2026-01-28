Coimbatore To Get Its First Dedicated Paralympic Sports Complex, Boosting Inclusive Athletics

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Jan 29 (IANS) Coimbatore is poised to take a decisive leap towards inclusive sports development, with the Tamil Nadu government granting Administrative Sanction for the city's first exclusive Paralympic Sports Complex.

The landmark facility will be developed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation at Kavundampalayam in West Zone Ward 33, marking a long-awaited milestone for differently abled athletes in the region. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 9.90 crore and spread across approximately 1.10 acres.

Designed as a purpose-built, barrier-free sports hub, the complex aims to provide para-athletes with professional-grade training and competition infrastructure -- something the city has lacked despite producing talented sportspersons over the years.

According to civic officials, construction work is expected to commence shortly. Once completed, the complex will host a wide range of indoor sports disciplines including table tennis, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and badminton.

Outdoor facilities will cater to para-athletics events such as javelin throw, discus throw, shot put and club throw, enabling athletes to train and compete under standardised conditions. Beyond sporting arenas, the Paralympic Sports Complex will be equipped with comprehensive support facilities.

Plans include a modern gymnasium tailored for para-athletes, a yoga and rehabilitation centre, first-aid and medical care units, and separate, fully accessible changing rooms and restrooms for men and women.

Spectator seating and a cafeteria are also part of the design, ensuring the complex functions as a complete sporting ecosystem. All amenities will adhere to international accessibility norms, officials said.

The initiative aligns closely with the broader sports development vision of the Tamil Nadu government, which has been focusing on strengthening sports infrastructure while identifying and nurturing talent from grassroots, rural and underrepresented communities.

By creating a dedicated space for para-sports, the state aims to ensure equal opportunities for athletes with disabilities to pursue excellence. In recent years, Coimbatore has emerged as a key sports hub, benefiting from major public investments. These include the inauguration of a Rs 9.67-crore hockey stadium and the ongoing construction of indoor volleyball and international-standard kabaddi stadiums near the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The proposed Paralympic Sports Complex adds a critical inclusive dimension to this growing sports ecosystem, positioning Coimbatore as a city that champions both excellence and equity in athletics.