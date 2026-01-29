Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cyprus Peace Talks Yield No Breakthrough

Cyprus Peace Talks Yield No Breakthrough


2026-01-29 01:07:28
(MENAFN) A three-way summit addressing the Cyprus dispute concluded Wednesday without breakthrough, prompting United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin to indefinitely postpone planned expanded negotiations.

Holguin convened with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman within the UN buffer zone. Briefing journalists afterward, she stated that additional advancement on confidence-building measures must occur before wider-scale discussions can be organized.

Though no tangible outcomes emerged, Holguin rejected characterizations of disappointment, labeling the diplomatic effort as "dynamic" but slow.

Christodoulides unveiled a five-point framework encompassing reaffirmation of the established settlement foundation and advocating for reopening multiple crossing points. He signaled willingness to maintain dialogue and endorse measures facilitating negotiation resumption.

Erhurman assessed current mutual trust levels between parties as inadequate to warrant an enlarged meeting. He noted that critical matters concerning political equality and power-sharing await resolution, characterizing the session as "useful but not very productive."

Cyprus has remained partitioned since 1974, when Turkish military forces intervened following a coup orchestrated by Greek army officers. Successive decades of UN-mediated peace efforts have yielded no comprehensive resolution.

MENAFN29012026000045017169ID1110666064



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search