403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cyprus Peace Talks Yield No Breakthrough
(MENAFN) A three-way summit addressing the Cyprus dispute concluded Wednesday without breakthrough, prompting United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin to indefinitely postpone planned expanded negotiations.
Holguin convened with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman within the UN buffer zone. Briefing journalists afterward, she stated that additional advancement on confidence-building measures must occur before wider-scale discussions can be organized.
Though no tangible outcomes emerged, Holguin rejected characterizations of disappointment, labeling the diplomatic effort as "dynamic" but slow.
Christodoulides unveiled a five-point framework encompassing reaffirmation of the established settlement foundation and advocating for reopening multiple crossing points. He signaled willingness to maintain dialogue and endorse measures facilitating negotiation resumption.
Erhurman assessed current mutual trust levels between parties as inadequate to warrant an enlarged meeting. He noted that critical matters concerning political equality and power-sharing await resolution, characterizing the session as "useful but not very productive."
Cyprus has remained partitioned since 1974, when Turkish military forces intervened following a coup orchestrated by Greek army officers. Successive decades of UN-mediated peace efforts have yielded no comprehensive resolution.
Holguin convened with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman within the UN buffer zone. Briefing journalists afterward, she stated that additional advancement on confidence-building measures must occur before wider-scale discussions can be organized.
Though no tangible outcomes emerged, Holguin rejected characterizations of disappointment, labeling the diplomatic effort as "dynamic" but slow.
Christodoulides unveiled a five-point framework encompassing reaffirmation of the established settlement foundation and advocating for reopening multiple crossing points. He signaled willingness to maintain dialogue and endorse measures facilitating negotiation resumption.
Erhurman assessed current mutual trust levels between parties as inadequate to warrant an enlarged meeting. He noted that critical matters concerning political equality and power-sharing await resolution, characterizing the session as "useful but not very productive."
Cyprus has remained partitioned since 1974, when Turkish military forces intervened following a coup orchestrated by Greek army officers. Successive decades of UN-mediated peace efforts have yielded no comprehensive resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment