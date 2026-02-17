SBU Detains Spotter Who Directed Russian Strikes On Sloviansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported this in a statement.

Case materials indicate that the 51-year-old suspect came to the attention of Russian operatives after posting pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channels about his expectation of the region's full occupation.

The investigation established that after his shifts at an energy facility, the agent would walk around the frontline city to identify locations with the highest concentration of Ukrainian military personnel and equipment.

If he spotted Ukrainian servicemen, the suspect marked their geolocations on electronic maps. He also recorded the approximate number of troops, the types of weapons observed, and the purpose of nearby buildings.

In addition, he monitored the aftermath of recent Russian strikes on Sloviansk carried out with guided aerial bombs and drones.

He compiled the collected information on his smartphone in the form of intelligence reports for his handler from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). The handler's identity has already been established by SBU counterintelligence officers.

SBU officers documented the agent's activities in advance and, after securing Ukrainian Defense Forces positions, detained him at his place of residence.

During searches of his home, officers discovered an underground shelter he had secretly prepared to hide in while waiting for Russian forces in the event of street fighting in the city.

Two mobile phones were also seized, which he used alternately to communicate with the FSB via a messenger app in an attempt to avoid detection.

SBU investigators have served the suspect with notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SBU