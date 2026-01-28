Infinite's Linkedin Lead Generation For IT Cybersecurity Delivers 160 Meetings For Yazamco

MENAFN - GetNews)



HERZLIYA, Israel - January 28, 2026 - Infinite, a B2B lead generation agency specializing in LinkedIn and email outreach, generated 160 qualified sales meetings and 30 deals in pipeline for Yazamco Pro, an IT and cybersecurity managed service provider, over a 12-month LinkedIn lead generation campaign. The campaign reached 6,570 prospects with a 28% connection rate and delivered a 2.43% lead rate at $121 cost per qualified lead.

Yazamco Pro, an 18-year MSP delivering cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses, partnered with Infinite in early 2025 to scale growth and access new markets. The company needed to connect with key decision-makers in the competitive IT and cybersecurity sectors where generic cold outreach typically fails to generate qualified conversations.

Infinite's multi-channel approach combined targeted LinkedIn prospecting with personalized messaging designed specifically for IT and cybersecurity decision-makers. The campaign achieved a 33% response rate from established connections and converted 15% of meetings into active deals. Key campaign elements included:



Precision targeting of IT directors, CIOs, and operations managers at SMB and enterprise companies

Custom messaging positioning Yazamco as a trusted technology partner

Daily campaign monitoring and message optimization based on response data

Immediate notification system for high-intent prospects via WhatsApp and email Complete LinkedIn profile optimization for Yazamco's business and leadership team



"The data from this 12-month campaign shows that 160 qualified meetings with IT decision-makers led to 30 deals entering our pipeline, representing more progress than we achieved in several years using other methods," said Eyal Shimoni, CEO of Yazamco Pro. "Infinite helped us break through one of the most competitive industries and generate real customers, not just meetings. Their targeting accuracy and message quality made the difference."

The campaign's 28% connection acceptance rate significantly exceeded the typical 15-20% rate for B2B LinkedIn outreach in the IT services sector. Of the 6,570 prospects targeted, 1,839 accepted connection requests and 607 engaged in conversations, demonstrating the precision of Infinite's research methodology. The company identifies prospects using role-specific, industry-specific, and company-size-specific criteria rather than basic demographic filters.

Infinite requires clients to invest 15-20 minutes daily responding to qualified leads delivered through the platform. The system provides complete prospect context including LinkedIn profiles, company information, and conversation history to enable informed response decisions. Yazamco's sales team received real-time notifications when prospects expressed specific interest in scheduling meetings or discussing services.

Founded in March 2021 by Tom Nadav, Infinite has launched 1,500+ LinkedIn lead generation campaigns and delivered 25,000+ leads to B2B clients. The agency serves technology companies, IT services providers, cybersecurity firms, fintech companies, and professional services businesses with 11-200 employees across North America and Europe. Infinite's campaigns achieve a 47% average conversion rate to conversations and deliver 10:1 ROI for clients.

"IT and cybersecurity companies face unique challenges because their prospects are bombarded with similar outreach daily," said Tom Nadav, Founder of Infinite. "Our research shows that decision-makers in this space respond to messaging that demonstrates specific understanding of their infrastructure challenges and compliance requirements. Over 12 months, we tested 47 different message variations for Yazamco to identify which approaches generated the highest meeting conversion rates."

All Infinite LinkedIn packages include complete profile optimization, custom message sequences for each ideal customer profile, advanced market research, automated connection requests and follow-up sequences, and access to the company's proprietary campaign management platform. Clients receive detailed analytics on prospects targeted daily, connection acceptance rates, response rates, and hot lead identification. The company maintains 97% targeting accuracy across campaigns through manual verification of prospect lists before launch.

Infinite operates from Herzliya, Israel, serving clients across multiple time zones with communication systems designed for international collaboration. The agency's team includes specialists in segmentation, copywriting, and B2B strategy with experience across enterprise-level sales processes. Pricing for LinkedIn lead generation services ranges from $1,697 to $3,297 per month depending on prospect volume and expected lead delivery.

For more information about Infinite's LinkedIn lead generation services for IT and cybersecurity companies, visit or .

About Infinite

Infinite is a B2B lead generation agency specializing in LinkedIn and email outreach for technology companies, IT services providers, cybersecurity firms, and professional services businesses. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has launched 1,500+ campaigns, delivered 25,000+ leads, and generated 2,000+ customers for clients across North America, Europe, and Asia. Infinite's services include LinkedIn lead generation, email outreach campaigns, and fundraising support, achieving 47% average conversion rates to conversations and 10:1 ROI for clients.