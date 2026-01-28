CBSE Exams In Less Than 20 Days: How UAE Students Can Turn Pressure Into Performance

With the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams starting on February 17, the countdown is officially on - and so is the stress.

But education experts say these final weeks can make or break results, not because of how long students study, but how smartly they do it.

Here's a quick, student-friendly Q&A guide to help you stay calm, focused, and exam-ready.

1. I'm feeling overwhelmed. Where do I even begin?

Start with clarity, not panic. Download the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern. Then, divide your chapters into three simple categories:



Strong areas

Needs revision Difficult topics

This visual map instantly reduces anxiety and helps you use your time wisely. Experts also recommend prioritising high-weightage chapters and frequently asked topics, especially in subjects like maths, science, and social science.

“Try writing things down instead of just reading on a screen - it helps you remember better and makes the information stick longer,” said Pramod Mahajan, Principal, Sharjah Indian School.

2. How many hours should I study each day?

Forget the clock - focus on focus. Instead of marathon study sessions, use short, intense study blocks (30–50 minutes) followed by 5–10 minute breaks. This technique, often called the 'pomodoro method', improves concentration and memory.

Mahajan added,“Mental plasticity is key to learning and remembering. Let children take breaks in between study sessions - whether it's playing an instrument, doing sports, or even watching a bit of TV. Constant parental policing can do more harm than good.”

Also, make daily revision non-negotiable - that's where real retention happens and marks are gained.

3. I know the answers, but I lose marks. Why?

This is because knowing is not the same as presenting. Many students lose marks due to:



Incomplete answers

Poor structure

Illegible handwriting Running out of time

The fix? Practice sample papers and past-year papers in exam conditions. Time yourself. Review your mistakes. Track recurring errors. This builds speed, confidence, and exam temperament - three silent score-boosters.

4. Should I aim for perfection in every chapter?

No - aim for strength across most chapters. It's better to be strong in 80 per cent of the syllabus than perfect in 20 per cent. Focus on strengthening your fundamentals and clearing doubts early - not in the last week.

If you're stuck, ask teachers, classmates, or even watch short concept videos online - but don't let doubts pile up.

5. How important is sleep and mental health right now?

They are as important as studying.

Late-night cramming may feel productive, but it reduces memory and increases anxiety. Aim for:



7–8 hours of sleep

Nutritious meals Short walks or light exercise

Girish Hemnani, Life Coach and Energy Healer based in Dubai said,“Sleep is essential for memory consolidation, learning, and cognitive performance. Remember that quality sleep facilitates the brain to undergo processes that strengthen neural connections, helping to solidify new information and optimize problem-solving abilities.”

Stay away from panic-driven conversations and constant comparisons - they drain confidence.

6. Which mindset helps students stay calm and confident during exams?

Shift from thinking“I must finish everything” to“I will master what I can.” Confidence grows when preparation feels achievable. Consistency beats last-minute intensity. And calm students perform better than anxious ones - every single time.

Additionally, Hemnani noted,“Procrastination sneaks in very silently and builds in pressure to accomplish a lot in a time-pressed manner. Many small tasks, when accumulated, contribute to larger accomplishments. By addressing quick tasks promptly, you eliminate the tendency to delay and create a sense of momentum.”