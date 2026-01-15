403
China denounces “China spy” false narrative
(MENAFN) China has criticized what it calls the “China spy” narrative after France detained a professor over allegations of allowing a Chinese delegation to access “sensitive sites,” according to reports citing Chinese officials.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, while stating she was not familiar with the details of the case, reiterated Beijing’s opposition to claims of Chinese espionage. “As a matter of principle, we have always opposed the hyping up of so-called 'Chinese espionage' claims and the smearing of China,” Mao said during a press briefing in Beijing.
French authorities, according to reports from Paris-based media, charged a professor at a university engineering institute in Bordeaux with permitting a Chinese delegation to enter restricted areas, in a case suspected to involve espionage. The institute has been partially designated as a “restricted area” since 2019.
The charges brought against the professor include “providing information to a foreign power” and “colluding with a foreign power,” offenses that carry prison sentences of up to 15 years as well as fines. The professor has been released under judicial supervision.
