Nordic Healthcare Gets A Voice: Speechmatics Cuts Medical Transcription Errors By 40% With New Swedish Model
|Provider
|Model
|KWER
|Speechmatics
|Medical
|3.91
|OpenAI
|Whisper-1
|6.81
|AssemblyAI
|Universal
|6.05
|Chirp_2
|5.72
|Deepgram
|Nova-3
|7.87
The 3.91% KWER translates to approximately 1,800 more words transcribed correctly per hour of audio compared to a 6% baseline. Speechmatics now supports dedicated medical models across Swedish (3.91% KWER), Finnish (5.41% KWER), Danish (6.15% KWER), and Norwegian (7.25% KWER).
Enabling autonomous medical AI workflows across the Nordics
Medical-grade speech recognition is becoming foundational infrastructure for autonomous healthcare agents. Speechmatics' recent partnership with Sully demonstrates this shift in practice. Sully scaled from single-doctor clinics to enterprise customers with 500+ providers in under a year, deploying AI receptionists and clinical scribes.
"We needed speech models that work in real clinical environments: complex medical terminology, fast overlapping dialogue, accents, imperfect audio. Speechmatics has been the most responsive provider, and we've seen them handle medications better on our troublesome audio than any competitor," said Ahmed Omar, Founder and CEO, Sully.
The Swedish launch extends this capability across the Nordics, enabling ambient scribes, AI receptionists, and documentation assistants to operate in native languages without sacrificing the accuracy that makes automation practical.
Nordic healthcare organizations can begin testing the Swedish medical model today through the Speechmatics Portal and API, with support for both real-time and batch transcription workflows.
Contact: Mieke Smith // ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment