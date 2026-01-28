Ajit Pawar Death: Owner Of Crashed Plane Cites 'Missed Approach', Rules Out Grounding Fleet (WATCH)

Vijay Kumar Singh, owner of VSR Ventures, whose Learjet 45 aircraft crashed in Baramati on Wednesday killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, said initial indications suggest that the pilot was unable to visually acquire the runway and therefore carried out a“missed approach”, a standard aviation safety procedure.

“Primarily it appears that the pilot could not see the runway and that is why he would have carried out a missed approach. The pilot will carry out a missed approach in case he is not comfortable to land,” Singh told reporters.

All five persons on board the Learjet 45 died after the aircraft burst into flames while attempting a second landing.

'Very Well-Maintained Aircraft, Extremely Experienced Pilot'

Rejecting speculation about technical lapses, Singh said the aircraft involved in the crash was in excellent condition and piloted by one of the most experienced aviators in the business.

“The ill-fated aircraft was very well-maintained,” he said, adding that Captain Sumit Kapoor, who was in command, had clocked over 16,000 flying hours.

Kapoor, Singh said, was an“instructor and examiner material” pilot who had previously worked with Sahara Airlines, Jetlite and Jet Airways, and had extensive experience flying the Learjet 45.

Singh also revealed a personal detail, saying Kapoor's son works with VSR Ventures.

Remembering the Co-Pilot: 'Like a Daughter to Me'

Speaking emotionally about co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak, who also died in the crash, Singh said she was deeply valued within the organisation.

“Co-pilot Captain Shambhavi Pathak... was like a daughter to him,” Singh said, adding that both pilots were Delhi-based.

What Is a 'Missed Approach'?

A missed approach, also known as a go-around, is a standardised procedure pilots execute when a landing cannot be safely completed during an instrument approach.

Such manoeuvres are commonly carried out when visibility is poor, runway alignment is compromised, or the pilot is otherwise not confident of a safe touchdown. Aviation experts note that missed approaches are designed precisely to enhance safety during adverse conditions.

No Plan to Ground Remaining Learjet Fleet

When asked whether the remaining Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures would be grounded following the crash, Singh said there was no such requirement.

“They are in good condition and there is no need to ground them,” he said, adding that the Learjet 45 is a very dependable aircraft.

VSR Ventures currently operates seven Learjet 45 aircraft, including the one involved in Wednesday's crash.

Reference to 2023 Mumbai Airport Incident

Addressing questions about a previous incident involving a VSR aircraft at Mumbai airport in 2023, Singh said that accident occurred under adverse weather conditions.

“It was raining, the visibility was low, and the aircraft skidded after landing,” he said, indicating that weather - not mechanical failure - was a contributing factor in that case as well.

About VSR Ventures and Its Fleet

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, VSR Ventures is a Non-Scheduled Operator (NSOP) with Permit No. 07/2014.

As per the company's website, its aviation arm, VSR Aviation, caters primarily to corporate travellers and passengers flying to remote locations not serviced by commercial airlines.

The company's fleet includes:



Seven Learjet 45 aircraft

Five Embraer 135BJ aircraft

Four King Air B200 aircraft One Pilatus PC-12 aircraft