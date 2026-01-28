Samsung Electronics, TSMC, And Intel Lead The Booming Computer Microchip Market: Worth $29.1 Billion In 2026, The Industry Is Forecast To Reach $42.76 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer Microchip Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of market dynamics, including regional market shares, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities. Noteworthy markets include Asia-Pacific, the largest region as of 2025, with North America poised for rapid growth. Countries within these regions-such as China, the USA, and Germany-play pivotal roles in shaping market trends.

The computer microchip market is experiencing a significant expansion, with its value projected to increase from $26.43 billion in 2025 to $29.1 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This upward trajectory, initially driven by the rise of personal computers, consumer electronics, and mobile devices, sets the stage for more profound advancements. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $42.76 billion, underpinned by AI-driven applications, the 5G and IoT network expansion, and autonomous vehicle technology.

Emerging trends in miniaturization, advanced semiconductor fabrication, energy-efficient microchips, and high-performance computing signify the market's direction. With the growing demand for consumer electronics-as evidenced by Digital Commerce 360 reporting online sales reaching $51.3 billion in 2022-computer chips maintain their critical role as the central processors ensuring device functionality and optimization.

Leading corporations in the sector are innovating with technologically advanced chips tailored for extreme conditions. For instance, Semiconductor Laboratory unveiled India's first wholly indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, Vikram 3201, capable of performing under harsh temperatures. This development highlights a push toward self-reliance in chip technology for aerospace and defense industries.

Moreover, industry consolidation is apparent, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) acquiring Enosemi to bolster silicon photonics capabilities, essential for next-gen high-performance computing and AI. This acquisition underscores the strategic shift toward light-based interconnect technologies.

Major players in the computer microchip arena include Samsung Electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, NVIDIA, and AMD, amongst others. These companies face challenges from evolving global trade policies and tariffs, impacting import costs and inciting localized production strategies.

Report Scope

The report probes into the largest and fastest growing segments of the computer microchip industry and explores how it interfaces with the overarching economy and demographics. It assesses key factors such as technological advancements, regulatory evolution, and shifting consumer preferences. This comprehensive analysis includes:



Market characteristics, size, and growth trajectories alongside geographic breakdowns and competitive landscapes.

Insightful analysis of tech trends like digital transformation, automation, and AI innovation.

Evaluation of regulatory frameworks impacting market disposition.

Trends driving growth, influenced by major global events and technological advancements.

In-depth analysis of regional markets and their importance within the global supply chain. Insights into competitive dynamics, financial deals, and major players in the industry.

Markets Covered:



By Type of Microchip: CPU, GPU, Memory Chips, ASIC, FPGA, Others

By Application: Data Processing, AI, Networking, Security By End-Use Industry: Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense, Telecommunications

Key Companies Featured: Samsung, TSMC, Intel, Qualcomm, Micron, NVIDIA, AMD, Texas Instruments, and others.

Geographic Coverage: Countries include Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan, USA, and more. Regional focus encompasses Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, and others.

