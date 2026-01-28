403
Russia, Ukraine Claim Overnight Attacks Caused Casualties
(MENAFN) Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported casualties Wednesday following overnight air attacks, as the conflict that began in February 2022 continues despite U.S.-led peace efforts.
Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and six injured in a Russian missile strike overnight. Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the Kyiv region, added that four additional people sought medical assistance. “In the Belogorod community, two of our fellow countrymen, a man and a woman, were killed as a result of an attack,” he stated.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Oleksandr Vilkul said two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. “Two people were injured as a result of a ballistic missile attack on an infrastructure facility in our city,” he posted on Telegram. Ukrainian media also reported that “guerilla” forces partially cut power to a metallurgical plant in Russia’s Udmurtia region.
Russia reported two injuries from Ukrainian drone attacks, one in the Bryansk region and another in the city of Sevastopol. Aleksandr Gusev, governor of Voronezh, confirmed a fire at an oil depot caused by a Ukrainian strike.
The Russian Defense Ministry added that 75 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across multiple regions.
