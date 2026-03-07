Drones Hit Oil Sites, Airports In Iraq

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BAGHDAD - Drones struck airports and oil facilities in Iraq on Friday, and the US-led troops shot down several over the Kurdish city of Erbil after a warning of possible attacks on hotels.

New strikes blamed on Iran hit Iranian Kurdish opposition group targets in the northern Kurdistan region, following reports that militants might attempt to cross into Iran.

Late Friday, Baghdad International Airport, which houses a military base and a US diplomatic facility, "came under a series of attacks" with drones and missiles, a security official told AFP.

Another security source confirmed there was a drone attack followed by a fire at the airport.

Hours earlier, Iraqi authorities said that rockets targeted the facility from the Abu Ghraib area near Baghdad, adding that security forces later seized a vehicle containing the remaining rockets.

In the southern province of Basra, an oil facility housing foreign energy companies came under attack twice.

A security official in Basra said late Friday that "two drones were shot down over the Burjesia oil complex, but a third got through" and hit the site.

Earlier, the facility was struck along with another oil field as well as Basra's airport, a security source.

Iraq, long a proxy battleground between the US and Iran, has said it did not want to be dragged into the war engulfing the Middle East. But it has not been spared.

It was drawn into the war from the outset, with strikes blamed on the United States and Israel targeting Iran-backed groups in Iraq, which have vowed not to remain neutral and have claimed attacks on US bases in the country and in the region.

Hotels warning

The northern autonomous Kurdistan region, which hosts US troops, has been a main target of attacks.

Explosions sounded on Friday near the airport in Kurdistan's capital Erbil, where the US-led coalition have repeatedly intercepted drones.

"The international coalition forces downed four explosive-laden drones over Erbil," Kurdish security forces said.

"Debris from one of the downed drones fell" near a hotel and no casualties were reported, they added.

Earlier, the United States warned that Iranian-backed fighters may target hotels in Kurdistan that are frequented by foreigners.

Kurdistan's natural resources ministry said Friday that oil production at an oil field operated by US firm HKN Energy had been halted following an attack a day earlier in Dohuk province.

It said the strike was launched from areas in federal Iraq.

A security source told AFP the attack was carried out with two drones.

Rebels

Iraq's Kurdistan also hosts camps and rear-bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish rebel groups, which Iran has struck repeatedly since the start of the war.

Tehran threatened Friday to target "all the facilities" of the region if Kurdish Iranian militants were allowed to enter Iran.

So far, no forces have entered Iran, several sources from the opposition told AFP on Thursday.

On Friday, fresh strikes hit the Kurdish militants, said an official from the exiled Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.

"Our bases are under attack from the Iranian enemy," the PDKI official told AFP.

Iranian Kurds pin their hopes on the war weakening the Islamic republic and may even go so far as to ally with the United States.