PAKA Releases 2025 Impact Report, Deepening Connection Between Consumers And The Source Of Their Clothing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From supporting 60,000+ Andean alpacas and 7600+ alpaquero and weaver families to using 98% natural, organic, and recycled fibers, the 2025 report highlights how PAKA brings people closer to the source

Boulder, Colorado, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAKA, a sustainable apparel brand and innovator in alpaca-based clothing, today released its 2025 Impact Report, detailing the company's social and environmental progress across the Peruvian Andes. Grounded in the belief that clothing should create a meaningful connection between people and place, the report outlines measurable impact for the communities, animals, and ecosystems at the heart of PAKA's supply chain.

Communities across the Peruvian Andes are foundational to PAKA's business, supplying all of the alpaca fiber used in the brand's apparel. Alpacas are central to life in the region, and healthier herds directly support more stable incomes for farming families. In 2025, PAKA supported more than 7,300 alpaca-farming families and helped improve the health and nutrition of 60,000+ alpacas through vitaminization, parasite control, medical treatments, and educational workshops-strengthening both animal welfare and long-term livelihoods.

The year also marked the first full year of the PAKA Foundation, the company's new 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm that distributes proceeds from PAKA's pledge to donate 1% of annual revenue to Peruvian communities.

“Formalizing our Foundation allows us to protect our long-term commitments and create more consistent, measurable impact in the communities that have been part of PAKA since day one,” said PAKA founder Kris Cody.“We're committed to serving the communities at the source and heart of our apparel, and not bending on these values as our vision grows.”

Through the Foundation's continued partnership with the Centro de Textiles Tradicionales del Cusco (CTTC), PAKA supported more than 300 Quechua women weavers in 2025, helping preserve ancestral textile traditions while empowering women and their families through fair trade practices. Almost every PAKA item features a handwoven Inca ID, uniquely identifying the woman who made it and strengthening the connection between maker and wearer.

Environmental stewardship is central to PAKA's business philosophy. In 2025, 98% of all fibers used across PAKA products were natural, organic, and/or recycled-representing more than 146,000 kilograms of material. By prioritizing alpaca and other natural fibers over synthetics, PAKA reduces reliance on fossil fuels, minimizes microplastic pollution, and creates products that are better for both the planet and the people who wear them. When synthetics are used, the brand relies on recycled materials. Across all products, PAKA maintained zero restricted substances and no intentionally added PFAS.

Together, these efforts reflect PAKA's commitment toward a business model that leads with transparency and impact-reshaping the relationship between consumers and the clothes they wear every day.

The full PAKA 2025 Impact Report is available at .

About PAKA

PAKA is a sustainable apparel brand redefining modern clothing by bringing people closer to the source of what they wear. Founded in Cusco, Peru in 2016, PAKA crafts high-performance, natural fiber apparel - including sweaters and hoodies, outerwear, underwear, and accessories - using fully traceable alpaca fiber and other earth-friendly materials. Built on deep partnerships with Quechua artisans and alpaca herding communities, PAKA's products celebrate traditional craftsmanship, support ethical livelihoods, and prioritize long-term environmental health. PAKA is a Certified B Corp, supporting 300+ Quechua weavers in Peru, makes upwards of 90% of products locally, and donates 1% of its annual revenue through the PAKA Foundation.

Visit us at paka

Instagram: @paka

Attachment

PAKA apparel

CONTACT:...