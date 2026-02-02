403
Trump's Three New States Remarks: Satire or Legitimate Agenda?
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has disclosed intentions to expand American territory by incorporating Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela as additional states, subsequently characterizing the statements as humor, a newspaper reported, citing witnesses present at the event.
Trump allegedly delivered these remarks during Saturday's annual Alfalfa Club dinner, an elite assembly of CEOs, political figures, and prominent Washington insiders. The occasion marked his inaugural address to the club, whose membership roster includes JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, philanthropist David Rubenstein, and departing Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell, according to the newspaper.
"So many people in the room I hate. Most of you I like," Trump told the audience. He added that he might cut his speech short to watch the "invasion of Greenland," before adding: "We're not going to invade Greenland. We're going to buy it."
"It's never been my intention to make Greenland the 51st state. I want to make Canada the 51st state. Greenland will be the 52nd state. Venezuela can be 53rd," Trump quipped.
Trump has persistently positioned Greenland acquisition as a policy priority, contending the autonomous Danish island's geographical positioning and natural resources prove vital to American security interests. He has additionally asserted Denmark lacks sufficient military strength to protect it from alleged Russian or Chinese aggression – a claim Copenhagen, Moscow, and Beijing have dismissed as implausible.
Last year, Trump declared Canada would benefit from becoming the "cherished" 51st state of the United States, consistently addressing Canadian prime ministers as "governors." He maintained this represented the sole solution to resolving commercial disagreements between the two nations. More recently, Trump threatened a 100% tariff on Canadian goods if Ottawa pursues enhanced trade relations with China.
In Venezuela, the U.S. executed a military operation in early January that captured President Nicolas Maduro and transported him to New York to face criminal charges. Washington has subsequently insisted on "total access" to the country's oil sector.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting last week, Trump said his administration was "getting along really well" with Venezuela's interim leadership and confirmed that major U.S. oil companies were scouting new projects in the country.
