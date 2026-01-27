403
Abu Dhabi Talks Reignite Russia-US-Ukraine Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s chief envoy, Steve Witkoff, has commended the inaugural Russia-US-Ukraine dialogue held in Abu Dhabi, noting that the participants agreed to restart diplomatic engagement next week.
The two-day session in the Emirati capital, which wrapped up on Saturday, represented the first occasion since February 2022 that representatives from Moscow, Kiev, and Washington convened at the same table. Despite the significance of the encounter, the delegations have shared few details publicly regarding what was achieved.
Writing on X on Saturday, Witkoff—who headed the US team alongside Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner—described the discussions as “very constructive” and confirmed arrangements to carry on the talks next week in Abu Dhabi. He also emphasized that Trump remains determined to pursue a negotiated peace agreement.
The Abu Dhabi negotiations followed closely after meetings between Witkoff, Kushner, and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, while Trump separately held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
All three sides have conceded that disagreements over territory continue to be the central barrier to a resolution. Russia insists that any lasting settlement requires Ukraine to pull its forces from Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye—areas that voted to join Russia in 2022—and to officially accept Russia’s revised borders, including Crimea. Zelensky, for his part, has categorically rejected the idea of yielding any territory.
