Hyderabad Furniture Store Blaze Claims Five Lives
(MENAFN) At least five people, including two children and an elderly woman, died after a fire broke out at a four-storey furniture store in Hyderabad, southeastern India, officials reported Sunday.
The blaze erupted late Saturday in the Nampally area, the capital of Telangana state, trapping several people in the building’s basement and prompting rescue operations by fire and emergency services.
“Five bodies, including two boys and an elderly woman, were recovered from the cellar of the building on Sunday,” a senior police official said.
Vikram Singh Mann, director general of the Telangana Fire Disaster Response and Emergency Services, stated that the shop owner would face charges of criminal negligence in connection with the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
