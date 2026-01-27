Stuart Deane Golf Warns: Big Housing Headlines Miss Local Reality

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Stuart Deane Golf is drawing attention to a growing problem affecting home buyers and sellers across Brisbane and South East Queensland: decisions driven by broad housing headlines rather than local conditions. In a recent spotlight interview, Deane explained how this disconnect leads to slower sales, missed opportunities, and avoidable stress for everyday households.

“People make decisions off headlines that don't match their street,” Deane said.“A national stat doesn't explain why one street moves faster than the next.”

A Broader Issue With Local Impact

Australia's housing market often gets discussed as one story. But Brisbane behaves differently from Sydney or Melbourne, and even suburbs within Brisbane perform differently week to week.

Local data shows why this matters:



In Brisbane, homes priced accurately to recent nearby sales sell around 20% faster than homes priced using city-wide averages.



Suburbs within 10 km of the CBD often see price differences of 15–25% despite similar property types.



CoreLogic reports that homes sitting longer than 30 days in Queensland often face price reductions of 4–6%.



REIQ data shows that well-prepared homes in Brisbane attract more than double the buyer enquiries in their first two weeks.

Buyer inspection numbers in inner-Brisbane suburbs can vary by up to 40% between streets less than one kilometre apart.



“These aren't market mysteries,” Deane said.“They're patterns you can see if you're paying attention.”

Why Preparation and Timing Matter Locally

Deane stressed that many sellers overspend on large upgrades while ignoring simple fixes that Brisbane buyers notice immediately.

“I saw sellers spend big money in the wrong places,” he said.“Meanwhile, simple fixes got ignored.”

He also pointed to timing as a major factor.

“You only get one first window,” Deane said.“If you miss it, everything gets harder.”

His message is clear: local behaviour drives outcomes more than national trends.

“I never tried to chase trends,” he said.“I tried to understand what was actually happening around me.”

Local Action List: 10 Things You Can Do This Week

Deane encourages residents to take practical steps now.

Walk your street and note which homes recently sold.



Check how long nearby listings have been on the market.



Compare sale prices within a 500-metre radius.



Fix small visible issues at home before thinking big upgrades.



Improve lighting and cleanliness immediately.



Visit open homes in your suburb to watch buyer behaviour.



Track weekly price changes, not monthly headlines.



Ask why one listing sold faster than another nearby.



Remove clutter to see how your space truly functions.



Write down three local factors that affect demand on your street.



“Pay attention,” Deane said.“The information is already there.”

How to Find Trustworthy Local Resources

Deane recommends starting with sources closest to the ground:



Recent suburb-level sales data from Queensland-based agencies



Open home inspections and local auctions



Council planning updates and neighbourhood notices

Conversations with residents who have bought or sold recently



“Clarity comes from observation,” he said.“Not from noise.”

Call to Action

Stuart Deane Golf urges Brisbane residents to take one local step today. Walk your street. Review one recent sale. Fix one small issue. Local awareness is free, and it changes outcomes.

“Start where you are,” Deane said.“That's where good decisions begin.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Stuart Deane Golf

Stuart Deane Golf is a real estate brokerage owner and industry leader based in Brisbane, Australia. He leads TDT Realtors with a focus on local market knowledge, preparation, and clear decision-making. His career reflects discipline built through competitive sport and years of close market observation.