Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing For Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025 Results

January 27, 2026 7:35 AM EST | Source: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-833-752-3625

International: 1-647-846-8435

Link to audio webcast:

A replay will be available until March 4, 2026, by accessing:

U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 4156353

About Northwest

Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 11, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 167 income-producing properties and 15.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .

Contacts:

Zach Vaughan, CEO

Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO

Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT