Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Timing For Fourth Quarter And Year End 2025 Results
January 27, 2026 7:35 AM EST | Source: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH) (the "REIT" or "Northwest"), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after the markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-833-752-3625
International: 1-647-846-8435
Link to audio webcast:
A replay will be available until March 4, 2026, by accessing:
U.S./Canada (toll free): 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 4156353
About Northwest
Northwest provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at November 11, 2025, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 167 income-producing properties and 15.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in North America, Australasia, Brazil and Europe. The REIT's portfolio of medical outpatient buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. Northwest leverages its global workforce in eight countries to serve as a long-term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators. For additional information please visit: .
Contacts:
Zach Vaughan, CEO, ...
Stephanie Karamarkovic, CFO, ...
Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations, ..., ..., (416) 601 3220
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment