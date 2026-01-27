Kazakhstan And Israel Set To Unlock Visa-Free Travel Between Nations

The document was signed in Astana during the official visit of
Gideon Sa'ar to Kazakhstan. In addition to the visa memorandum,
agreements were concluded on cooperation in diplomatic training and
public diplomacy.
During the visit, the 12th round of political consultations took
place between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The
discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of international and
regional issues, including initiatives aimed at fostering peaceful
resolutions and building trust in the Middle East. Notably, the
talks included an exchange of perspectives on Kazakhstan's
involvement in the activities of the Board of Peace and cooperation
under the Abraham Accords.
Kosherbaev emphasized the significant potential for expanding
trade, investment, and technological cooperation, with particular
focus on sectors such as agritech and the food industry,
healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, infrastructure
and logistics, as well as energy efficiency and renewable
energy.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also highlighted Kazakhstan's
leadership in digital technology, as evidenced by its ranking in
the UN online services index and the World Bank's GovTech maturity
indicators. He extended an invitation to Israeli companies to
engage in collaborative efforts on joint projects.
In response, Sa'ar confirmed his country's readiness to expand
cooperation across a wide range of areas of mutual interest,
emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and
cultural ties.
As part of the visit, a business forum alos was held with the
participation of business circles from both countries, where B2B
and B2G meetings took place. The participants discussed the
prospects for implementing joint projects in priority sectors such
as high-tech agriculture, water management, and digital
technologies.
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Israel for the period from
January through November 2025 reached $162.4 million (with exports
amounting to $92.1 million and imports to $70.3 million).
This marks the first official visit by an Israeli Foreign
Minister to Kazakhstan in the past 16 years.
