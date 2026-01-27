Emrill Reports 9% Revenue Growth In 2025, Exceeding Annual Targets

Emrill, one of the UAE's leading total facilities management providers, has recorded strong performance in 2025, reflected in revenue growth, a high volume of contract wins and a solid rate of contract renewals across its portfolio.

During 2025, Emrill secured over 70 new contract wins, further strengthening its market position. The company now manages more than 265 active contracts, reflecting the scale of its operations and its long-term client partnerships, underscoring the consistency of its service delivery to both new and existing clients.

This performance has resulted in a 9 per cent increase in revenue in 2025, with the company exceeding its annual targets and reinforcing Emrill's disciplined approach to growth and its focus on operational performance, governance and delivery at scale. Contract renewals and new wins during the year were supported by Emrill's integrated delivery model, in-house capabilities and consistent service performance across complex asset environments.

Hospitality continues to be a key driver of growth, with hospitality contracts secured during the year representing AED 73 million in total contract value. These wins highlight Emrill's proven capability in managing complex, high-occupancy environments, where service reliability and technical expertise are critical to operational success.

Emrill continues to invest in the development and upskilling of its people, systems and operational frameworks to support growth while maintaining high service standards across its portfolio. Its total facilities management delivery model brings together hard services, soft services and specialist capabilities to support residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality developments.

With a growing portfolio and strong contract momentum, Emrill remains focused on delivering world-class facilities management services that support asset performance and long-term value for its clients.

