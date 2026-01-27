UAE Jiu-Jitsu And MMA Federation Announces 2026 Season Calendar With Over 30 Competitions



18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship key event on 2026 calendar Abu Dhabi to host IMMAF Youth World Championship for fifth consecutive year

Abu Dhabi, 27 January 2026: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced its 2026 competition calendar, which includes more than 30 local and international championships in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts. The season is designed to deliver a structured competition programme and raise performance standards across both sports.

The calendar includes major events such as the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the IMMAF Youth World Championship, the JJIF Youth World Championship, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour, alongside several local championships that support athlete development and talent identification.

The 2026 jiu-jitsu season features local comptitions across age groups. The season begins in January with the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup and the first round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The Nad Al Sheba Ramadan Tournament will take place in February, followed by the first round of the President's Jiu-Jitsu Cup in March. In May, the Vice President's Jiu-Jitsu Cup will be held, along with a round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour.

The third edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held across 8 rounds during the 2026 season, including 5 Gi rounds and 3 No-Gi rounds. The format is designed to prepare athletes and clubs for continental and world-level competitions.

The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, set to take place in November, is one of the main attractions on the 2026 calendar, bringing together leading international jiu-jitsu athletes.

Abu Dhabi will also host the JJIF Youth World Championship, bringing together youth athletes from multiple countries in August,, aligning with UAEJJF's vision to support athletes from a young age and provide the right platforms to develop and showcase their skills.

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) championships are a core part of the 2026 calendar and provide athletes with opportunities to earn ranking points. Key events include the AJP Tour Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Championship in January, the AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship in June, and the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship in September.

Abu Dhabi will host the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour 2025-2026 in May, which will determine the final AJP rankings.

The 2026 calendar also includes five rounds of the UAE National MMA Championship, scheduled for January, February, April, August, and December. The championship supports athlete development and provides a clear competitive pathway. The UAE will host the IMMAF Youth World Championship for the fifth consecutive year in August, featuring elite youth competitors from around the world.

National teams set for major events

UAE national teams will compete in major international events in 2026, including the 7th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), the Asian Games in Japan, the Asian Beach Games in China, and the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships across multiple categories.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the 2026 calendar reflects the Federation's long-term plans for developing both sports.

He said:“The 2026 calendar is a crucial step in strengthening jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts in the UAE. We have built a balanced programme that combines local championships, which are essential for athlete development, with international participation focused on building on the teams' consistent results. At the same time, we continue to host major global events that position the UAE as a leading destination for international championships.

“Hosting the IMMAF Youth World Championship for the fifth consecutive year reflects the confidence international federations place in our organisational capabilities. Local and international jiu-jitsu championships remain key to identifying and developing talent and preparing athletes to compete at the highest level. Hosting the JJIF Youth World Championship also reflects our focus on developing younger age groups and positioning Abu Dhabi as a centre for building future champions.”

