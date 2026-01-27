403
Israeli Attacks Murder Three People in Gaza
(MENAFN) At least three Palestinians were killed and another three injured on Tuesday following Israeli attacks in Gaza City, according to reports from local medical personnel, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10.
Reports indicated that a 17-year-old was killed after an Israeli strike landed near the al-Sanafour junction in the eastern part of Gaza City.
Two additional fatalities were reported after a missile hit the Tuffah district in the city’s northern area.
The same reports said three more individuals, including a child, sustained injuries from missile shrapnel that struck the al-Sanafour area earlier in the morning.
Israeli forces have continued aerial bombardments and artillery fire across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, including the Tuffah neighborhood, where military activity has intensified noticeably in recent days.
Since the ceasefire took effect, repeated violations by Israel have reportedly resulted in at least 486 Palestinian deaths and 1,341 injuries.
The ceasefire brought an end to the war launched by Israel on October 8, 2023, which lasted for two years and resulted in more than 71,000 Palestinian deaths and 171,000 wounded. The offensive also caused extensive destruction, damaging roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated at around $70 billion, according to international assessments.
