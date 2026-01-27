Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Drone Strike Kills One Person in Lebanon

Israeli Drone Strike Kills One Person in Lebanon


2026-01-27 07:53:34
(MENAFN) One person was killed on Tuesday after an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, marking another reported violation of the ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024.

According to reports, the attack targeted a motorcycle in the town of Batouliyeh, located in the Tyre district of the country’s south.

The victim’s identity had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

Reports further indicate that repeated Israeli ceasefire violations have resulted in hundreds of Lebanese casualties, both killed and wounded. Israel also continues to hold five strategic hilltops seized during the most recent conflict, in addition to other Lebanese territories occupied for decades.

Israel launched military operations against Lebanon in October 2023, later escalating the campaign into a full-scale war in September 2024. The fighting reportedly left more than 4,000 people dead and approximately 17,000 others injured.

MENAFN27012026000045017281ID1110656166



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search