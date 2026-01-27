403
Israeli Drone Strike Kills One Person in Lebanon
(MENAFN) One person was killed on Tuesday after an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, marking another reported violation of the ceasefire that has been in place since November 2024.
According to reports, the attack targeted a motorcycle in the town of Batouliyeh, located in the Tyre district of the country’s south.
The victim’s identity had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.
Reports further indicate that repeated Israeli ceasefire violations have resulted in hundreds of Lebanese casualties, both killed and wounded. Israel also continues to hold five strategic hilltops seized during the most recent conflict, in addition to other Lebanese territories occupied for decades.
Israel launched military operations against Lebanon in October 2023, later escalating the campaign into a full-scale war in September 2024. The fighting reportedly left more than 4,000 people dead and approximately 17,000 others injured.
