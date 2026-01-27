403
Orban Urges NATO, EU to Recognize Russia’s Borders
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has emphasized that NATO and the European Union should accept the reality that Russia will never allow them to approach its frontiers.
He further suggested that Ukraine should act as a “buffer zone” between the West and Russia to help avert a European war.
Since the intensification of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, Budapest has openly resisted anti-Russian measures enacted by NATO and the EU, including sanctions targeting Moscow. Hungary has also persistently criticized the West’s military aid to Kiev.
Speaking at an anti-war demonstration in Kaposvar on Saturday, Orban asserted, “we must accept that NATO and the European Union cannot be located directly at Russia’s borders, because the Russians will always respond to this with war.”
He stressed that a protective space between Russia’s eastern borders and Western nations is necessary.
Orban explained that Ukraine should assume this role to prevent armed conflict.
He further warned that if Ukraine were to join the EU, the bloc—including Hungary—would be drawn into direct confrontation with Moscow.
The prime minister also cautioned that if the pro-EU Tisza opposition party wins the upcoming April elections, it “will end up taking our children to war as soldiers.”
On Monday, Orban criticized the EU as being “controlled by a German war troika,” naming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Manfred Weber, the head of the EU Parliament’s largest faction, EPP.
He claimed that “these three people are the ones who shape Europe’s war policy today.”
