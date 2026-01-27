403
IDF Intensify Demolition Campaign Targeting Palestinian structures in Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Israeli police continued on Tuesday with a demolition campaign targeting Palestinian structures in the town of Kafr Aqab, located north of occupied East Jerusalem.
In a statement, authorities said the operation, known as “Capital Shield,” began on Monday with the stated aim of reinforcing “sovereignty in the seam zone and enhance the sense of security in the public space.”
Kafr Aqab lies within the municipal boundaries defined by Israel for occupied East Jerusalem, and the majority of its residents carry Israeli-issued identity cards. Despite this designation, the town is physically cut off from the rest of East Jerusalem by Israel’s separation barrier and the Qalandiya military checkpoint.
As part of the ongoing operation, police said forces used engineering equipment to open a section of the separation wall, allowing additional troops and vehicles to access areas surrounding the town.
Authorities claimed the structures targeted during the campaign were built without permits.
Regarding the timeline of the operation, police said it is expected to continue “in the coming days,” without providing a specific end date.
Police also stated that further demolitions are planned, including “dozens of buildings,” alleging that they pose “a security threat to the area.”
On Monday, local officials reported that Israeli forces stormed residential buildings in the area, forcibly evacuated some residents, and deployed large numbers of soldiers and snipers on rooftops and balconies.
