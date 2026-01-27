403
Iran Says Contacts with US Still Going
(MENAFN) Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Monday that communication between Tehran and Washington is still taking place, though he stressed that the exchanges cannot yet be classified as formal negotiations, while reaffirming Iran’s openness to dialogue if the US demonstrates sincere intent.
Speaking to a small group of journalists in Geneva, the envoy explained that contacts have continued through various channels, either directly or via intermediaries, but stopped short of describing them as negotiations.
"Exchange of messages has not stopped between Iran and the United States; there have been different exchanges of messages by our officials, directly or through mediators, but ... it is difficult to name it as a real negotiation, but the exchanges of views exist, and we are ready for any genuine discussion and negotiation if the other side decides to have such kind of negotiation with us," Ali Bahreini said.
He noted that while Iran does not seek escalation, it will respond if confrontation is forced upon it.
The diplomat said Iran had previously taken part in "dialogue and negotiation" with the US before the 12-day conflict with Israel and was "at the table of negotiations," but argued that Washington undermined the process by supporting and enabling Israeli attacks on Iran and by participating in the strikes itself. He emphasized, "It was not Iran who left the table."
Bahreini added that despite those events, Tehran remains willing to engage in "any kind of dialogue and negotiation" provided it is grounded in "mutual interest," "mutual respect," and acknowledgment of the "dignity of all parties."
He further warned that if talks are used as a mechanism to impose one side’s demands on the other, such exchanges "cannot be named or labeled as negotiation," stressing that Iran rejects that approach.
