Al Hamra Business Tower Achieves a Landmark Engineering Milestone by Completing the Largest Comprehensive Maintenance of Its Electrical Systems in Collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait City, January 27, 2026: Al Hamra Real Estate Company announced the successful completion of a comprehensive and integrated maintenance project for the electrical systems at Al Hamra Business Tower, one of Kuwait's most prominent architectural and commercial landmarks. This was carried out in close collaboration and direct coordination with the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy. This project represents an exceptional engineering achievement, marking the first in-depth and comprehensive maintenance operation for the systems in partnership with the Ministry. It reflects the management's commitment to the highest standards of safety, efficiency and operational sustainability.
Despite the significant engineering complexity arising from the distribution of electrical substations and major equipment across multiple and widely separated floors within the tower, rather than in a single centralized location as is common in most global towers, the project was executed according to a meticulously planned strategy in three main phases. These included a thorough site assessment, precise technical inspections, and the preparation of a detailed execution plan. The first phase began on January 3, 2025, and covered all major systems in the substations of Al Hamra Mall, the parking building, and the low-rise ground level substations of Al Hamra Business Tower, focusing on air conditioning and cooling systems. The second phase commenced on January 1, 2026, during which essential maintenance and upgrades were performed on the critical electrical systems in the mid-level floors, ensuring improved operational efficiency and sustainability. The third and final phase was completed on January 2, 2026, concentrating on the upper floors of Al Hamra Business Tower. At the same time, comprehensive operational testing was conducted to verify the full integration of all systems before handing over the project in full compliance with the highest quality and safety standards.
Senior Manager Facility Management Unit, Eng. Wael Daoud, at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, emphasized that this accomplishment stems from the company's strategy of proactive planning, operational excellence and adherence to the highest global engineering standards, alongside strengthening effective partnerships with relevant government entities. He highlighted that continuous coordination with the Ministry of Electricity teams enabled the works to be carried out with exceptional efficiency and with no significant impact on the continuity of commercial and office activities within the project. This reflects »Al Hamra's The management of Al Hamra Real Estate Company expressed pride in completing this project in a record time that did not exceed half the typical duration for similar works in comparable global projects. They view it as clear evidence of the high level of professionalism and coordination between the private sector and relevant government entities, as well as confirmation of State of Kuwait capability to execute complex technical projects with world class efficiency. This achievement reinforces the status of Al Hamra Business Tower and Al Hamra Mall as a leading, sustainable destination for business and investment in the State of Kuwait. It also reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly operational environment that meets future aspirations.
