Tinker Launches Commercial Offering, Partners With Zevo To Advance Vehicle Safety And Shared Mobility



Tinker Mobility Solutions launches with a full suite of customizable virtual inspections, diagnostics and reporting designed for individual auto owners, rideshare partners, carshare operators, insurance providers and fleets

Zevo is the first major partner to embed Tinker's inspection technology directly into its operations, enabling frictionless inspections and elevating customer satisfaction

The partnership improves fleet uptime, reduces risk and improves safety while providing operators instant access to Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified mechanics and advisors Together, Tinker and Zevo redefine how fleets stay safe, connected and customer-ready

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tinker, the autotech platform powering visual intelligence for drivers and businesses, today announced the launch of Tinker Mobility Solutions, a new offering that provides fleet operators, insurance providers and mobility platforms with customizable virtual inspections, diagnostics and condition reporting.

Tinker also announced a strategic partnership with Zevo, the world's first peer‐to‐peer electric vehicle (EV) and autonomous vehicle (AV) sharing platform. Through this collaboration, Zevo will integrate Tinker's on‐demand virtual inspections directly into its host onboarding, customer support workflows and fleet operations.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in delivering a fully contactless, technology‐driven vehicle verification experience, reinforcing Zevo's commitment to building a more modern, efficient and trustworthy car‐sharing ecosystem.

As fleets scale, operators need faster, more consistent ways to understand vehicle health, verify condition, maintain safety and minimize downtime. Traditional inspection, diagnostics and support workflows create friction that slow fleet onboarding and reconditioning at scale. Tinker Mobility Solutions delivers the infrastructure for a modern, digital‐first operation, embedding real‐time, ASE‐certified inspections, diagnostics and condition reporting directly into day‐to‐day workflows.

“With Tinker Mobility Solutions, we're giving fleets and mobility operators a faster, smarter and more scalable way to understand and manage vehicle health,” said Megan Han, head of operations at Tinker.“By bringing real‐time, on‐demand virtual inspections directly into Zevo's car-sharing platform, we're removing manual bottlenecks and putting certified expertise at operators' fingertips so they can keep vehicles on the road, accelerate turnaround times and run their operations with far greater efficiency.”

Tinker Mobility Solutions delivers advantages for fleets, rideshare services, insurance providers and mobility operators, streamlining operations while improving vehicle safety, efficiency and overall reliability. The growing suite of services that can be tailored to each customer's specifications includes:



Professional Inspections: Certified mechanics conduct thorough, standardized virtual inspections, ensuring consistent, high‐quality evaluations that are cost-effective and geography-agnostic.

Safety Verification: On-demand inspections surface potential issues early, helping operators maintain safer vehicles with access to professional expertise on remediation options. Reduction of Fraudulent or Incomplete Inspections: Digital verification and real-time documentation reduce the risk of incomplete, inaccurate or manipulated inspections, providing operators and consumers with peace-of-mind.



"Partnering with Tinker allows us to bring a new level of efficiency and trust to Zevo's peer-to-peer EV/AV sharing platform,” said Saimah Chaudhry, Cofounder and COO of Zevo.“Tinker's on-demand virtual inspections help us verify vehicle condition while streamlining host onboarding so individual owners can get approved faster and start earning with confidence.”

About Zevo

Zevo is the world's first peer-to-peer EV/AV sharing marketplace, enabling electric vehicle owners to rent out their cars through a 100% contactless platform. With geo-fenced pickups, unified access control, integrated commercial insurance and strong in-house engineering, Zevo makes EV access easier, earnable and ultimately ownable. Operating across Texas, California, Arizona, Florida and Nevada, Zevo supports over five million clean miles driven per month and is committed to decentralizing mobility for communities nationwide. Learn more at zevo.

About Tinker

Tinker is an autotech platform, modernizing how drivers, businesses and mobility operators access automotive service, inspections, diagnostics and repair guidance. Through a suite of web and mobile products, Tinker connects users with certified technicians for real‐time inspections, accurate diagnostics and expert support. By combining trusted expertise with visual intelligence, Tinker delivers a faster, safer and more efficient way to assess vehicle condition, validate repairs and make informed decisions. Led by automotive and technology veterans, Tinker's growing portfolio of services brings trust, transparency and confidence to car care while empowering users to take greater control of their vehicle's health. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact

Nicole Peterson

