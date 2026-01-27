403
EU Greenlights Full Ban on Russian Gas Imports
(MENAFN) On Monday, EU member nations granted final authorization for the bloc’s strategy to completely discontinue Russian gas imports by late 2027, allowing the long-debated legislation to become law.
This decision comes despite resistance from several EU countries that argue the plan could drive up energy prices, as well as recent shifts in certain member states’ positions toward Russia.
The EU Council stated that a total prohibition on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia will be followed by a ban on Russian pipeline gas deliveries starting September 30, 2027.
Under the newly approved rules, EU countries must verify the source of gas supplies before permitting imports. Non-compliance could lead to fines of €2.5 million ($2.96 million) for individuals and €40 million for companies, or penalties equal to 3.5% of a company’s total global annual revenue, or up to 300% of the estimated value of the transaction.
The measure was designed to pass with a reinforced majority, enabling the bloc to bypass opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to depend heavily on Russian energy and reportedly voted against the initiative. In November, Budapest pledged to bring the matter before the European Court of Justice.
On Monday, the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs announced that Bratislava will launch proceedings to annul the regulation at the EU Court of Justice.
Since phasing out Russian oil and gas after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the EU has experienced a sharp rise in energy prices. Disruptions in supply have increased industrial costs. Moscow maintains that Western nations are damaging their own economies by turning to costlier and less dependable alternatives.
