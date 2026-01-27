403
Trump Says U.S. Deployed “Big Armada” of Warships Near Iran
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday that the United States has positioned a substantial naval and air combat presence in waters adjacent to Iran, though he maintained diplomatic channels remain viable amid escalating regional tensions.
The military concentration follows reports from earlier this month suggesting Trump nearly authorized offensive operations against Iranian installations after a brutal suppression of domestic opposition protests that human rights organizations claim killed thousands. Despite postponing immediate action, Washington has continued reinforcing its regional military footprint.
Speaking to Axios Monday, Trump characterized the Iranian situation as remaining "in flux."
"We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela," he said, drawing comparisons to the U.S. naval deployment near the South American country that preceded Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's detention.
However, Trump simultaneously indicated Tehran demonstrates genuine interest in negotiations, asserting: "They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk."
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group serves as the deployment's cornerstone, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the battle group now operates throughout Middle Eastern waters. Additional F-15 and F-35 combat aircraft, aerial refueling platforms, and missile defense batteries have also been dispatched. CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper traveled to Israel Saturday for coordination meetings on combined military strategy.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with forceful rhetoric over the weekend through General Mohammad Pakpour. He declared that the IRGC is "more ready than ever, finger on the trigger" to protect Iranian territory and vowed "painful" repercussions for hostile actions by Washington or Jerusalem.
Tehran cautioned the U.S. against "any miscalculations," attributing Iran's severe domestic turmoil to American and Israeli interference. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently disclosed that over 3,000 individuals perished during violent demonstrations that erupted in late December.
Internal disagreement reportedly persists within the Trump administration regarding next steps. Certain officials have allegedly urged enforcement of the president's "red line" to penalize Tehran, while others have challenged whether military strikes would accomplish meaningful strategic objectives.
Washington has consistently demanded comprehensive concessions requiring Iran to eliminate its entire enriched uranium inventory, limit its missile arsenal, terminate backing for regional militant groups, and surrender independent uranium enrichment capabilities—conditions Tehran has consistently rejected.
