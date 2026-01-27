403
China Warns of Foreign Attempts to Access Genetic, Biological Data
(MENAFN) China’s Ministry of State Security has issued a warning that certain foreign organizations have sought to acquire the country’s biological samples and genetic information by presenting their activities as academic partnerships or public-interest initiatives, according to official statements.
The ministry said some overseas groups have allegedly attracted domestic research institutions with offers of funding or advanced equipment, encouraging them to transfer samples without proper authorization or to covertly send them abroad through smuggling or falsified documentation.
"Yet if human genetic data, rare biological resources, or core research data are lost, it would expose the foundational assets of the biotechnology sector and could be exploited by hostile foreign forces, creating serious risks to national security in the biological domain," the ministry added.
Officials also cautioned that misuse of such materials for purposes such as developing biological weapons or drugs designed to target specific ethnic groups would represent a direct danger to public safety and national security.
While recognizing that international collaboration in biotechnology can support scientific advancement, the ministry emphasized that uncontrolled cross-border data transfers could leave critical research assets vulnerable. It warned that large-scale leaks of population genetic information could allow hostile actors to analyze health weaknesses and demographic patterns.
In addition, the ministry expressed concern about the use of foreign-produced sequencing equipment, software, and cloud services, noting that concealed “backdoors” could enable unauthorized access to sensitive data.
Reaffirming the importance of the country’s biosecurity law, authorities urged strict adherence to existing regulations and called on researchers and the general public to stay alert and report any suspicious behavior.
