Integrated Circuits Market Report 2026: Iot Adoption Fuels Boom In Integrated Circuits Market Growth, Witness 9.2% CAGR During 2026-2030

The report provides a comprehensive overview, offering market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, detailed segments, trends, and opportunities. The research delves into the current and future scenarios of the industry, playing a pivotal role in advancing sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, and consumer electronics.



The integrated circuits market has experienced robust growth recently, with the market expanding from $424.75 billion in 2025 to $462.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. This growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing consumption of electronics, expanded semiconductor fabrication capacity, early automation adoption in manufacturing, and the proliferation of communication devices and microprocessors.

The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, growing to $658.23 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%. This forecast period growth is expected to be driven by advancements in AI chipsets, rising demand for EV power electronics, expansion of 5G-enabled devices, growth in industrial automation, and the increasing integration of sensors and IC systems. Key trends during this period include AI-optimized IC architectures, advanced semiconductor manufacturing automation, and IoT-integrated chip functionalities.

The adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is set to fuel the integrated circuits market's expansion further. ICs facilitate the sensing, interpretation, and transmission of intelligent data, making them crucial in supporting the IoT ecosystem. IoT's expansion, exemplified by the 18.5 billion connected IoT devices reported in 2024, will amplify the demand for ICs, spurring market growth.

Key companies within the sector are innovating with advanced solutions such as compact integrated circuits to enhance performance, scalability, and design efficiency. Notably, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) introduced Chiplet-based System Engineering Services, aimed at overcoming traditional chip design limitations, which supports developments in AI, cloud computing, smartphones, and electric vehicles.

A significant acquisition in the sector includes Pasqal's procurement of Aeponyx to bolster its quantum processors with advanced photonic integrated circuit technology. This strategic move highlights the dynamic technological advancements and the drive for enhanced performance within the sector.

Leading companies in the market include Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Qualcomm, among others. The sector's outlook is influenced by shifting global trade relations and tariffs, which impact production costs and supply chain dynamics. Tariffs on semiconductor materials have prompted regions like Asia-Pacific and North America to adapt through tariff-induced localization and supply chain diversification.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: General-purpose IC; Application-specific IC

2) By Application: Automotive; Industrial; Consumer Electronics; IT and Telecommunication; Health Care; Aerospace and Defense; Other Applications

3) By Design Type: Analog ICs; Digital ICs; Mixed-Signal ICs

Subsegments:

1) By General-Purpose IC: Microprocessors; Microcontrollers; Memory ICs; Logic ICs

2) By Application-Specific IC (ASIC): Full-custom ASIC; Semi-custom ASIC; Programmable ASIC

Key Companies: Intel, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, NXP, ON Semiconductor, Micron, Toshiba, Broadcom, Qualcomm, and more.

Geographic Focus:



Countries: Includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, UK, USA, and more. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The report also offers data on market segments, competitor market shares, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes