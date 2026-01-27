403
Trump Signals Military Pressure on Iran
(MENAFN) The United States has deployed a large naval and military presence near Iran, described by President Donald Trump as a “big armada,” while emphasizing that diplomacy remains an option, according to reports.
Earlier this month, Trump reportedly came close to authorizing strikes on Iranian targets in response to a violent crackdown on anti-government protests, which left thousands dead, before deciding to delay action. Military assets, however, have continued moving into the region.
In an interview on Monday, Trump said the situation with Iran remains “in flux.” “We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” he stated, referencing a U.S. naval buildup near the South American country that previously led to the capture of its leader.
At the same time, Trump suggested Tehran has shown interest in negotiations, saying: “They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk.”
The centerpiece of the deployment is the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, now operating in the Middle East, with additional F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, refueling tankers, and air defense systems also sent to the region. U.S. Central Command officials and senior commanders have coordinated with allies, including Israel, on joint military planning.
In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that it is “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger” to defend the country, promising “painful” consequences for any U.S. or Israeli aggression. Tehran has cautioned Washington against “any miscalculations,” holding the U.S. and Israel responsible for the deadly unrest. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that over 3,000 people were killed during violent protests that began in late December.
