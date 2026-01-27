Bangladesh Proposes Expanding Recruitment Of Professionals In Maldives

Dhaka: Bangladesh has proposed increasing the recruitment of professional and skilled workers in the Maldives, while also calling for the regularization of undocumented Bangladeshi workers currently residing in the island nation.

The proposal was made by Dr. Asif Nazrul, Adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, during a meeting with Maldives' Minister of Higher Education, Labour, and Skills Development, Dr. Ali Haidar Ahmed. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Global Labor Market Conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

During the discussion, Dr. Nazrul urged the Maldivian authorities to regularize all irregular and undocumented Bangladeshi workers presently employed in the Maldives. He also proposed increasing the recruitment of qualified professionals from Bangladesh, including doctors, engineers, nurses, teachers, and other skilled personnel, to meet the growing demand in the Maldivian labor market.

Dr. Nazrul praised the Maldives government for providing education loan facilities to its students pursuing higher studies abroad. He invited Maldivian students to consider Bangladesh as a destination for higher education in medicine, engineering, agriculture, and other specialized fields. He further called for initiatives to encourage Maldivian tourists to visit Bangladesh and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In response, Dr. Ali Haidar Ahmed expressed interest in recruiting more skilled workers and professionals from Bangladesh. He also proposed organizing education fairs in the Maldives featuring renowned Bangladeshi universities to promote academic collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Maldives' Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development, Dr. Abdullah Nazir, and Additional Secretary of Bangladesh's Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Md. Saiful Haque Chowdhury, among others.

